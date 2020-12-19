Dave Twidale and Sandy Shaw opened Rooster’s Steak and Chop House in downtown Klamath Falls more than a decade ago, and following the COVID-19 restrictions established Nov. 18 forcing restaurants to offer to-go and/or outdoor dining, the restaurant is among many trying their hardest to keep the doors open amid significant financial losses.
After weathering the first shutdown in the spring by laying off approximately 10 part-time employees, Twidale said he and Shaw had to lay off roughly the same number of employees this fall. Still facing losses, and at the request of loyal regulars, Twidale created a GoFundMe page on Nov. 22 to help save their business, with their goal set at nearly $150,000. As of Friday, the fund had drawn in more than $4,500.
“We’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Twidale said in an interview earlier this month. “You can’t get that back and we don’t expect the community to pay for that but but if we can generate enough interest in the GoFundMe campaign, to help keep the doors open for the future, we’re willing to try it.”
Despite efforts to provide to-go orders in March and April, Rooster’s upscale offerings weren’t on many people’s mind as a take-out choice.
“We’re not traditional take-out,” Twidale said.
The menu boasts lamb chops, fresh seafood and steaks in addition to salads, appetizers, desserts as well as beer and wine.
“They want to come in here and relax and have a nice glass of wine and a nice dinner,” he said.
Twidale and Shaw said when they reopened in the summer to limited indoor dining, the reduced capacity hurt their restaurant financially. With half the space to seat dinner guests, Twidale said his food and utility costs remained the same.
“It’s just been a challenging year,” Twidale said.
Now with a shutdown in place again, for the near future at least, Twidale said, “the goal is to do whatever we can to keep the doors open. And if we can’t, we can’t."
They have already applied for a $20,000 grant from Lowe’s and plan to apply for Klamath County’s $10,000-$20,000 business grant program through South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD), as well.
Twidale said the restaurant could meet its overall goal, depending on stimulus or grant awards.
Twidale and Shaw emphasized they miss their customers being able to enjoy indoor dining, but need to keep their liquor license intact and would not operate in violation of state rules. Despite commitments by Klamath County Commissioners and law enforcement not to enforce the restrictions set in place by Gov. Brown, Twidale said the restaurant would still be at a risk if they open to indoor dining.
“If I didn’t have to worry about (losing) a liquor license, we’d buck the system,” Twidale said. “With our margins so small on food, we have to make up the difference.”
Twidale, the primary owner, bought the downtown space in 2008 after it had sat vacant for a number of years. Twidale and Shaw wanted to provide a restaurant that could serve American cuisine with style and elegance, in a family-friendly atmosphere.
“We don’t call ourselves fine dining but people do,” Shaw said.
Some of the restaurant’s most loyal customers, Lee and Cheryl Matchett, are among them.
The Matchetts have shared numerous meals there with family and friends over the years. The couple still orders to-go from the restaurant as often as possible, but miss the experience of the restaurant, where they celebrated both of their 60th birthdays along with many birthdays and weekly dinners.
“They’re wonderful people and their type of high-end restaurant is sorely missing in Klamath Falls otherwise, and so we really enjoy the place,” Lee said.
The Matchetts are now among their to-go regulars, but Lee emphasizes that he’ll be ready for the first available chance to dine in, with his order already selected: A 24-ounce ribeye or blackened halibut. Maybe and the blackened halibut.
“There’s a lot of people who would like to keep them open,” Lee said. “It would be horrible in my opinion to lose that restaurant due to this COVID stuff.”
While Twidale and Shaw try to raise funds to keep their own doors open, they are also trying to help neighboring businesses do the same. The dining area that usually seats guests now features wares from local businesses. Those who order out can finish up their holiday shopping as well, and keep their money local.
“While you’re waiting, give them something to do, something festive, cheerful, and positive,” Twidale said.
Those interested in donating can do so here.