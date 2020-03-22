Members of the Klamath County School District Emergency Response Team meet on Friday, March 20 in the board room at KCSD Central Office. The 12-member team formed March 2 when COVID 19 hit the state of Oregon. The team has been meeting ever since. Pictured are Jen Cole, elementary curriculm director; Glen Szymoniak, superintendent; Stephanie Bland, executive assistant for the superintendent; and in the foreground, Mark Greif, human resources director.