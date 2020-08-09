Klamath County School District classrooms are likely to remain closed this fall, unless otherwise directed by the Oregon Department of Education and Governor Kate Brown.
KCSD has currently set August 17 as a deadline for finalizing what reopening will look like on August 31, the tentative first day of school.
Currently, parents and guardians will have the following options for fall instruction:
- Students can learn 100% online through KCSD instruction, via a Chromebook.
- Students can attend Great Basin Home School online and parents or guardians will be given the resources to teach and grade students.
A third option, not yet on the table, is an in-school/virtual learning hybrid. In it, KCSD students would attend school in person two days each week and learn online for three. That plan could be implemented if metrics put in place by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown are met locally and statewide.
To implement that plan, Klamath County and the state of Oregon would have to have a positive COVID-19 test rate of less than 5% for three weeks in a row, said Beth Clark, principal of Stearns Elementary. The county also needs to have less than seven cases per week for three weeks in a row.
“Until those baseline metrics are met, we will be doing distance learning,” said Clark. “We hope that’s short-lived, but right now that’s kind of the direction that we’re looking at and we’re preparing for.”
When and if elementary students are allowed to come to school for two days a week, it will look significantly different than normal.
“Students five years or older are asked to wear masks,” Clark said. “I’m a parent, I have an elementary student, and so as you can imagine I understand that this is going to be a pretty big request.”
Students will not be punished for not wearing a mask and schools will likely institute “mask breaks” at some point during the day, she said.
Clark said staff will also teach students how to properly social distance while at school.
“Our job is to teach and we will continue to do that,” Clark said. “We’re going to be flexible and we’re going to work with kids. They’re little so we’re going to be reasonable about that.”
Breakfasts and lunches will be “grab ‘n go” style and will be eaten in classrooms instead of the cafeteria.
Students will go straight to their classrooms at the beginning of the school day instead of the playground.
Students will eat and play together within their “classroom cohort.”
At times, they may be able to play with kids in other cohorts in their grade level.
Klamath County School District has held numerous community forums during the last few weeks at schools throughout the district. The forums are a way that parents can ask questions and find answers before school begins. Clark and Travis Fast, principal of Peterson Elementary, spoke to parents and answered questions at an outdoor community forum last week at Mazama High School.
“We’re really looking at the safety of our students,” Clark told parents. “We want to provide quality education in whatever format we’re allowed to … and we want to avoid a shutdown.”
Fast noted that a lot of planning has gone into how the school will respond to positive COVID tests once in-person instruction restarts.
“There is a process for kids who are sick, and staff as well,” he added. “We’ve got to be a little bit more careful now.”
Students with temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher should stay home, he said.
If children are on the bus and a bus driver thinks they are sick, they will be sent to the school office. Administrators will isolate students in the library, which has enough space for kids to spread out, Fast said.
“If they’re diagnosed with COVID-19, there’s a process that they need to follow for amount of days and no symptoms before they come back to school,” Fast said. “We’re going to be extremely lenient with attendance … kids who are sick, we’re definitely going to excuse those things.”
Fast said parents and guardians of Peterson and Stearns students are invited to attend an open house-style event later this month where they will learn more definitive information about what school will look like this fall. Chromebooks will also be distributed and training will be provided for those who need it.
He thinks distance learning will be better in this fall than it was last spring.
“When we were in crisis in the spring, when everybody had to go home and we had to do distance learning ... I believe our teachers did a phenomenal job as far as the activities and instruction,” Fast told families earlier this week.
But the pandemic hit fast, and many didn’t have time to prepare.
“In the spring, we were very forgiving and gracious as we should’ve been with students, we just did pass/fails,” Fast said. “Everything now has to be graded. The instruction is going to be much better.”
Fast encouraged parents and guardians to with transportation whenever possible, once in-person classes resume. Students who can walk safely to school should do so, he said.
Fast said school officials are going to do whatever they can to make the school experience a positive one in 2020-21.
“This is tough,” he said. “We want kids back and as soon as we can bring kids back, and as many kids back, we’re going to do that ... but we do have to follow the guidance from the Oregon Department of Education.”
Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said he will encourage parents and guardians to spend more time with their children to incorporate more opportunities for learning outside the in-person and virtual classrooms.
“This work with the students is too important to let setbacks in any realm dictate our attitude about success,” Szymoniak said.
Opportunities for field trips and other fun and educational opportunities are plentiful, and Szymoniak hopes parents take advantage, especially if it helps ensure children are supervised while parents have to work.
“Think about how you can take this not good situation and turn it into an awesome situation,” he said. “We’re only limited by our creativity. Right now we’re limited with how much we can have students in school. You’re not limited on what you can do with the students on your own time.”
Missed the community forums? KCSD has videos of the forums on the KCSD Facebook page and website.