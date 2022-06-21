The Klamath County School District kicked off its free summer lunch program Tuesday, June 21.
The program runs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 18.
A sack lunch with milk to be consumed on site will be provided to children ages 1 to 18. Fruit or vegetables may be taken home.
There will be no meals available July 4. Times are from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following schools:
• Peterson Elementary, 4856 Clinton Ave.
•· Shasta Elementary, 1951 Madison Ave.
• Ferguson Elementary, 2901 Homedale Road
• Stearns Elementary, 3641 Crest St.
• Merrill Elementary, 406 W. Second St., Merrill
• Mazama High School, 3009 Summers Lane
• Brixner Junior High School, 4727 Homedale Road
