The Klamath County School District kicked off its free summer lunch program Tuesday, June 21.

The program runs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 18.

A sack lunch with milk to be consumed on site will be provided to children ages 1 to 18. Fruit or vegetables may be taken home.

There will be no meals available July 4. Times are from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following schools:

• Peterson Elementary, 4856 Clinton Ave.

•· Shasta Elementary, 1951 Madison Ave.

• Ferguson Elementary, 2901 Homedale Road

• Stearns Elementary, 3641 Crest St.

• Merrill Elementary, 406 W. Second St., Merrill

• Mazama High School, 3009 Summers Lane

• Brixner Junior High School, 4727 Homedale Road

