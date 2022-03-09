KLAMATH FALLS — Pacific Power on Monday announced $800,000 in grant funds for electric mobility projects across Oregon, with Klamath Community College among recipients to receive allocated funds for installation of an electric vehicle charging station and EV development in the automotive program.
KCC was one among three statewide community colleges and 10 recipients in total to receive grant funds for electric vehicle development. Funds are provided for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and for KCC to initiate plans to create a workforce training program in electric vehicle systems analysis, equipment, and vehicle repair
According to Peter Lawson, director of resource development at KCC, KCC will be investing in a fast charger to be initially installed in conjunction with ongoing construction of an apprenticeship center on campus. This would be available for students, staff, and community use. Completion of the apprenticeship center would coincide with expansion of KCC’s automotive program and acquisition of a KCC electric fleet vehicle.
Presently there are no regional charging stations south or east of Klamath Falls, making placement of an electric vehicle station on campus at the intersection of Highways 39 and 140 strategically important for travelers who own an electric vehicle. Charging facilities would be available for staff, students and the general public.
Grant funding is made possible through the Oregon Clean Fuels Program, administered by the State of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality. Funds are raised through the sale of Clean Fuels Program credits, aggregated on behalf of customers who charge electric vehicles at home.
“Electric mobility grants are designed to support projects that advance electric transportation in underserved communities across the state, including areas without ample access to public charging,” said Kate Hawley, electric transportation senior product manager. “The ten grant recipients certainly demonstrated that commitment in addition to using this program to deliver creative transportation solutions such as electric vehicle educational solutions and swapping gas-powered riding lawnmowers for electric to maintaining public parks and help achieve local environmental goals.”
There are additional cost-savings for going electric beyond the price at the pump, including a federal tax credit of $7,500 and a State of Oregon rebate incentive ranging from $2,500-$5,000 based on income for purchase of a new electric vehicle.