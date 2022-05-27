A career fair and open house at Klamath Community College on Friday, May 20, for students and the community welcomed a large crowd once more to the campus to explore the college’s programs, services, and facilities, fresh on the heels of the KCC Comic Con with several thousand people participating just a week earlier.
More than 50 employers and recruiters actively seeking to hire across numerous industries were present throughout the day interacting with community members, as well as hundreds of high school students who traveled to the KCC campus for a day of program demonstrations and activities. Visitors from as far away as John Day made the trek to KCC to interact with the more than 100 employer representatives hoping to fill open positions immediately.
KCC Career Services staff oversaw the event, providing additional services and information available for KCC students.
School groups roamed KCC’s campus for program demonstrations and interactive hands-on activities provided by faculty and staff involving construction, auto/diesel, robotics, nursing, education, science labs, a full-motion flight simulator, and virtual reality, among others. Additionally, KCC student support programs and clubs provided details about an array of services available for enrolled students.
Visitors also interacted with local emergency services personnel, and explored several special purpose law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, and two helicopters flown in for the occasion. Multiple food trucks were also present, with free lunch provided for students.
Based on the success of day, organizers hope to make the career fair and open house an annual event, connecting the community and students with employment opportunities, and KCC education and career development options.