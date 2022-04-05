America is aging and so is Klamath County.
According to Jonathan Vespa, a demographer with the U.S. Census Bureau, “by 2034, there will be 77 million people 65 years and older compared to 76.5 million under the age of 18.” This trend is already happening in Klamath County. The US Census Bureau estimates from July 1, 2021, show that 21.7% of Klamath County residents were over 65 while 21.5% were under the age of 18.
As people age, life often becomes harder. It’s not as easy to change a light bulb, weed a garden, make a meal, or go about daily life. According to the Administration for Community Living, “someone turning age 65 today has almost a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care services and supports in their remaining years.”
Although life gets more challenging, many seniors prefer living in their own homes as long as possible. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines aging in place as “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably regardless of age, income or ability level.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors found themselves isolated from loved ones and family for an extended period of time. This isolation, for many, led to feelings of loneliness, abandonment, despair and fear.
But during the month of May, which is Older Adult Awareness Month, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and volunteer teams are offering a three-Saturday Aging in Place event to provide some in-home assistance, and some company, to seniors.
“As one of the Silver Tsunami members, I realize the importance of being in my own home and feeling safe and secure,” said Patty Card, event coordinator. “This can be making sure that I cannot fall or trip, that my smoke alarms are all working, getting to visit with others, having flowers in my yard, and how that can make my day so much better. My thought behind the Aging in Place event is to provide interaction and support, and to honor the amazing older age group in our community. We would not be the community we are without these outstanding residents.”
KBBH is seeking volunteers of all ages to help lend a hand. The volunteer days will be the first 3 Saturdays in May. Volunteer for one, two or all days. Volunteers will be assigned to a team and will help with various tasks like planting flowers, repairing steps/ramp issues, installing shower grab bars, testing/replacing smoke/carbon monoxide alarms and much more.
For those who cannot volunteer, KBBH is welcoming donations. Some items they are looking for are non-slip step tape, LED light bulbs, 2x4s, nails and screws, rug tape, first aid kits, smoke/carbon alarms, garbage bags, batteries of all sizes, or donations to purchase supplies.
Finally, if you know a senior who could benefit from these services, then please reach out to KBBH to get the work request and release form to sign them up. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, or if you know a senior who could use some help, then you can pick up applications or drop off donations at 2210 Eldorado, or email Patty at pcard@kbbh.org and she will send the forms out. If you have any questions, email, text, or call Patty Card at pcard@kbbh.org or 458-200-4257.
Although these services aren’t a silver bullet, they can be a silver lining for seniors who need a little bit of extra help in their golden years.