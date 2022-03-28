APRIL 20, 2022
AT FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, BROADWAY’S SUPPER CLUB,
Klamath Falls resident and former Miss America, Katie Harman, stars in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway at FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, on April 20, 2022 at 7pm in New York City. A nostalgic nod to crown jewels of the Broadway cannon interwoven with rarely-shared insight about her fascinating year as Miss America and life beyond the crown.
Beloved Broadway tunes from across decades set the tone for a narrative about the wonderful and terrible dualities of serving as “America’s Ideal” in the wake of 9/11. Special guests include Jimmie Herrod (recent America’s Got Talent superstar) and Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, as well as unforgettable duets with Miss America 1998 and Broadway veteran Kate Shindle. Other songs include classics from Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Kismet, Evening Primrose, Sweet Charity, Sunday in the Park with George, plus the premiere of a new song by rock superstar Storm Large. As the 20th century pop culture zeitgeist Miss America Pageant turns 100 years old, Katie pokes and relishes royal life with hilarious, heartfelt and heart-wrenching anecdotes.
Katie Harman in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway performs at Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 20, 2022 at 7pm. There is a $45-90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. In person and Livestream tickets are available at https://54below.com/events/katie-harman-in-bring-my-crown-miss-america-sings-broadway/. Livestream tickets are available for $25.
MORE ABOUT KATIE HARMAN
Throughout the past 20 years, soprano Katie Harman parlayed her historic pop culture role as Miss America 2002 into a robust and multifaceted career in opera, musical theater as well as with symphony orchestras and a variety of special projects. As a frequent guest singer with jazz band Pink Martini for the past 5 years, Katie tours throughout the United States, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 alongside 14 Miss America Sisters. Additionally in 2019, Katie made her International Operatic Debut as Countess Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro with the Prague Summer Nights Festival, and in 2018 was honored at the prestigious National Opera Association Awards. Critically acclaimed roles have included Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Emma Carew in Jekyll & Hyde, Kathie in The Student Prince, Marion Paroo in The Music Man, Lily in The Secret Garden and Lucy in The Telephone. She has headlined with prestigious organizations such as the Boston Pops Orchestra, LA Philharmonic, Denver Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, Oregon Symphony among many others. In 2020, she co-founded The Virtuosa Society with Canadian-Danish pianist Christine Eggert. Together, they present lively stage and virtual performances of female composed music spanning genres and heralded as “sharing stunning performance with the wider world” (Dr. Stephen Rodgers). A graduate of Portland State University, she received her Masters in Music Performance from Southern Oregon University. She lives in beautiful Klamath Falls Oregon with her husband Tim and their children Tyler and Victoria. To learn more about Katie, visit www.katieharman.com or follow her on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein’s/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein’s/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.
In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “Feinstein’s/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan’s other major supper clubs.”
Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein’s/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins
