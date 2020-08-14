For those who often make the trip between Klamath Falls and Portland, cross your fingers: A much faster transportation option may be on the horizon.
The city of Klamath Falls is polling the public about interest in a nine-seat, turboprop air service between Klamath Falls and Portland.
San Francisco-based Boutique Airlines would fly between Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport and Portland International Airport for an average cost per seat of $200 each way.
“We know that a $400 fare would not likely be supported by the leisure traveler, but it might be supported by some of the businesses,” said John Barsalou, airport director. “Basically our question to the community is, ‘Is a $400 fare doable for some of the businesses? And if so, please contact us.'"
Linda Tepper, business manager for the airport, figures that many travelers would continue to use Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford. But Boutique could offer a faster, more convenient option to those who could afford the service.
The city is hoping to connect with individuals who travel to and from Klamath Falls for business and see if it would fill a need. The airport reached out to the public via social media and directly to major businesses like Sky Lakes Medical Center. Klamath County Economic Development Association officials contacted their members to gauge interest as well, according to Barsalou.
"If we can at least provide a service for part of the community, that's something that we would be happy to explore doing," Tepper said.
Boutique Airlines flights boasts leather seats, power outlets and a restroom on board their fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. The company currently operates more than two dozen routes, all at airports that have essential air service subsidies paid by the federal government.
Barsalou and Tepper said the city would not be able provide such a subsidy.
"They need to provide us with a business plan as to how it would work for them, but we need to provide them with some information as to how we think their service would be used by the community," Tepper said.
Barsalou is hopeful that the city can gather responses and share those with Boutique Airlines at some point this month.
“It gives them a bunch of data about the area and how many passengers might potentially fly,” Barsalou said. “Of course, that’s all dependent on price and timing and all kinds of things."
In the event the airline comes to Klamath Falls, it would not mean Transportation Security Administration would come with it, Barsalou said.
Passengers who fly from Klamath Falls to Portland who are continuing on to a second destination would need to go through TSA security in Portland. Passengers from Klamath Falls would depart at the Boutique facility at Portland International Airport, which is separate but next to the main terminals at PDX.
Boutique officials have visited Klamath Falls in the last two weeks to talk with city officials and have expressed interest in the potential to provide service in the city. The company currently operates flights between Portland and Pendleton, its only other route in Oregon..
If things go as hoped, Barsalou said flights could begin by the end of the year.
“A lot of things have to get in place if that were to occur,” Barsalou said. “The sooner the better. Obviously, the need is there.”
For individuals who could find the service useful, call Linda at 541-883-5371 or email her at ltepper@flykfalls.com.