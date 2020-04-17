K-Falls airport navigates pandemic

In addition to $69,000 in federal funds to help offset a decline in hotel/motel tax revenue, Crater Lake-Klamath Falls Regional Airport will not have to provide a matching contribution for a major taxiway project underway after receiving funding through the U.S. Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security (CARES) Act.
John Barsalou, airport director, said on Thursday the $4.3 million taxiway project has been fully funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. He’ll be talking about the project at Klamath Falls City Council’s upcoming virtual meeting at 7 p.m., on Monday. The project to rehabilitate the airport’s Taxiway D and B-1 would have required an approximately 6.25% match or $268,000 match from the city.
“The FAA is covering all of that,” Barsalou said.
“We’re only entitled to $150,000 so the fact that the FAA is giving us this $4.3 million is pretty incredible and we’re very, very thankful,” he added.
The airport received its initial $69,000 in separate federal funds as part of a total more than $140 million that had been made available to municipalities to offset lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiloquin State Airport, the Christmas Valley Airport, and the Lake County Airport will each receive $20,000 in federal funds as well.
“We generally operate in the red and that the city has to make up through various other funds,” Barsalou said.
“So this is just going to help us, when one of the funds that helped fund the airport is the hotel/motel bed tax, and that is obviously being severely impacted,” he added.
The lodging tax, which is 8% in Klamath County, is applied to those who utilize hotels and motels in the county, according to Jim Chadderdon, executive director of Discover Klamath. The funds go into a side account allocated by the Klamath County Board of Commissioners to various organizations, including the city of Klamath Falls.
“We know that the hotel/motel occupancy rates are extremely low,” Chadderdon said on Thursday.
Chadderdon said normally this time of the year, the occupancy rate for hotels and motels is around 58% for the month of April. Chadderdon said the four-week occupancy rate on April 11 was about 24%, with weekly rates ranging between 22% to 24% since late March.
“If there’s a silver lining, this sort of pandemic did not hit in the middle of summer,” Chadderdon said. “Most of our lodging tax comes in in the summer months. As a tourism agency, we have been for several years marketing Klamath County as a four-season destination.
“We still see the bulk of our visitation in the summer,” he added. “And so if there is a silver lining here, the fact that lodging has tanked in the month of March and April, you know, and probably May ... it’s not our biggest months, so if things start to come back and people start to get out and travel, then we might see some good lift in the summer months.”
Currently, business for the airport’s fixed based operator is down significantly since the pandemic began, Barsalou said, but services for general aviation are still open, as is the airport’s terminal.
“The airport will lose some landing fees and some fuel flowage fees and that money will also help us recover some of that,” he said.
“The terminal is still open but obviously we encourage social distancing,” Barsalou said, adding that the airport encourages those in close proximity to wear a mask.
In other airport business:
- Upper Deck Restaurant, located on the second floor of the airport, has considerably reduced its hours and is open for take-out only.
For information about how to access the city council’s virtual meeting on Monday, go online at https://www.klamathfalls.city/. An agenda for the council’s meeting has also been posted on its website.