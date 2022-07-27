Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 97 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Richard Warren Warhurst; 42; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Christopher Andrew Postlethwait; 29; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Ashley Anne Middleton; 37; Klamath Falls; burglary, first degree; theft, first degree; theft, second degree; theft, third degree; held in lieu of $32,500 bond.
Terry William Nelson; 65; Klamath Falls; five counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $37,500 bond.
Cameron James Hill; 19; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree; harassment; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
DUII
None reported.
Reports of crimes
From 12 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Wednesday, there were:
n
Fires
Tuesday
3:27 p.m., automatic fire alarm reported on South Sixth Street.
