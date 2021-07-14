McElheny- Charles Lester, celebration of life July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Scottish Rites Center, 632 Walnut Ave.
Wagner- Herbert C., memorial service is at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls, on July 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Gamble- Harry “Woody” Sherwood, Celebration of Life Service is July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, with a reception to follow the service.
Bell-Zlomke- Darlene, graveside memorial service is at Calvary Catholic Cemetary, Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Sigado- Linda Ann, memorial service is at Thrive Church, 235 Laguna St. Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Griffin- Janice Elizabeth, Celebration of Life July 17, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at The Congregational Church, 2154 Garden Ave.
Bigby- Herbert “Taylor”, Celebration of Life July 17, 2021, 1 p.m. at Luther Square Senior Hall, 2314 Homedale Rd.
Wise- Karen J., memorial service is at First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. Reception follows.
Riker- Joseph T. Riker III, celebration of life at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, on July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Jones- Andree Lee, Jr., celebration of life at Pelican Charter on Spring Street on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m.
King- Gerald, funeral service at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd., Eagle Point, on July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Parrish- Liz: The family of Liz Parrish, “the Littliest Musher,” will celebrate her life on July 31, 11 a.m. at Crystal Creek Mountain Lodge, 38625 West Side Road, Rocky Point. Attendees are asked to bring stories and memories. In case of heavy smoke the celebration may be moved to Moore Park in Klamath Falls. RSVP with Amy Parrish at 240-472-1152.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.