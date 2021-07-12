McElheny- Charles Lester, celebration of life July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Scottish Rites Center, 632 Walnut Ave.
Wagner- Herbert C., memorial service is at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls, on July 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Sigado- Linda Ann, memorial service is at Thrive Church, 235 Laguna St. Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Griffin- Janice Elizabeth, Celebration of Life July 17, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at The Congregational Church, 2154 Garden Ave.
Bigby- Herbert “Taylor”, Celebration of Life July 17, 2021, 1 p.m. at Luther Square Senior Hall, 2314 Homedale Rd.
Wise- Karen J., memorial service is at First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls, on July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. Reception follows.
Riker- Joseph T. Riker III, celebration of life at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, on July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Jones- Andree Lee, Jr., celebration of life at Pelican Charter on Spring Street on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m.
King- Gerald, funeral service at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd., Eagle Point, on July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.