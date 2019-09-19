The Oregon Department of State Lands has delayed the decision for a construction permit for the Jordan Cove pipeline project for a second time.
The controversial project would build a 229-mile pipeline from Malin through four Oregon counties, with a shipping terminal located in Coos Bay. The pipeline would transport Canadian and American natural gas to be shipped to buyers in Asia.
In March, the DSL decision was delayed until Sept. 20 after the department needed more time to receive the 49,000 to 57,000 comments it received regarding the project.
This time, a DSL news release states that the decision has been delayed again “at the request of the applicant.” The deadline has been extended to Jan. 21.
The release says Jordan Cove LNG has also agreed to submit a second set of responses to questions surrounding substantive and technical issues that are not yet resolved.
A list of the 19 “substantive public concerns” submitted to Pembina by the DSL is available online.
Some of the concerns have to do with possible concerns about impact on wildlife, wildfires, waterways and the environment.
Paul Vogel, media affairs consultant for Pembina, the Canadian company behind the Jordan Cove Project, said the company decided to request a delay on Sept. 16.
Vogel said the company also requested a six-month stay for the Coastal Zone Management consistency review process with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, to extend the deadline to Jan. 31.
“In order to bring all our pending permits into alignment, we believe it makes sense to adjust and combine timelines for many of our state permits, to allow agencies the time needed to review the information we have provided,” Vogel wrote.
“This will also provide a realistic due date or target for the completion of our local permitting and Land Use Compatibility Statement,” he wrote.