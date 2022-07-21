IYS awarded $50,000 for Facade Improvement

The Downtown Association and the City of Klamath Falls have awarded Integral Youth Services $50,000 to begin construction on the Evans Building on Main Street. This building — which IYS has operated out of for the past 20 years — was built in the 1920s. The ground floor housed the Sunset Grocery store, operated by brothers Sidney and Percy Evans. The Klamath Falls Post Office was located in this building until the new post office was constructed on Seventh Street in 1930. A deadly fire struck the Evans building Feb. 16, 1947, claiming five lives, including that of Sidney Evans. The building’s third floor was removed after the fire, and many of the windows have been boarded since. Today, the building houses Integral Youth Services, and the building has plans for a much-needed facelift.
“IYS intends to move forward with façade and building improvements in a way that not only honors but revives the original historic character of the building.” said Darin Rutledge, the executive director of the Downtown Klamath Falls Association, “While we are thrilled about restoration of a historic building, restoration projects such as this also provide value well beyond the historic preservation aspect.”
The Façade Improvement Plan includes adding additional lighting, painting and improving signage on the building, uncovering the currently boarded windows, and replacing the doors along Main Street for handicap accessibility. The goal is to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for youth and their families seeking services.
The project will begin later this summer and is expected to be finished by the fall of 2023.
KCSD summer lunch program now includes ‘grab and go’
Klamath County School District’s free summer lunch program now includes a grab-and-go option.
The district applied for and received a waiver from the Oregon Department of Education to allow meals be eaten off site. Children now may remain on site to eat their lunches or take the lunches home with them. Parents also can pick up lunches for their children.
The program, which runs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through Aug. 18, provides a sack lunch with milk for children ages 1 to 18.
Times are from 11:30 to noon at the following schools:
• Peterson Elementary, 4856 Clinton Ave.
• Shasta Elementary, 1951 Madison Ave.
• Ferguson Elementary, 2901 Homedale Road
• Stearns Elementary, 3641 Crest St.
• Merrill Elementary, 406 W. Second St., Merrill
• Mazama High School, 3009 Summers Lane
• Brixner Junior High School, 4727 Homedale Road
Tour of history Linkville Cemetery
Have you ever been curious about who was buried in your local cemetery? Who were they? What did they look like, or what lead to their death?
This Sunday, July 24, Klamath County Historical Society will help answer some of the questions during their tour of the Linkville Cemetery.
Tour organizer, Carol Mattos, said, “We think we can learn a lot about the community we live in today by studying the lives of the area’s pioneers.”
The tour will include the grave sites of a handful of noteworthy Klamath locals, including Dr. George Wright and Willis Johnson. The guide will uncover historical factoids about the men, giving further insight into their lives and deaths, as well as explain the disparities and commonalities of life during previous eras as compared to life now.
“We like to say that life was simpler a hundred years ago, but in many ways it was more challenging,” Mattos said.
The Linkville Cemetery tour is free of charge and begins at 6 p.m. Sunday. Those who attend are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery near the flagpole that is located there.
For more information, contact Mattos at 541-884-4032.