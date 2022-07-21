IYS awarded $50,000 for Facade Improvement

The Downtown Association and the City of Klamath Falls have awarded Integral Youth Services $50,000 to begin construction on the Evans Building on Main Street. This building — which IYS has operated out of for the past 20 years — was built in the 1920s. The ground floor housed the Sunset Grocery store, operated by brothers Sidney and Percy Evans. The Klamath Falls Post Office was located in this building until the new post office was constructed on Seventh Street in 1930. A deadly fire struck the Evans building Feb. 16, 1947, claiming five lives, including that of Sidney Evans. The building’s third floor was removed after the fire, and many of the windows have been boarded since. Today, the building houses Integral Youth Services, and the building has plans for a much-needed facelift.

