Have you ever wondered what special dishes local chefs are making in their own kitchens?
With the release of "Klamath Cooks," you no longer have to just wonder.
Integral Youth Services (IYS) has released its first ever cookbook. "Klamath Cooks" is now on shelves at local participating restaurants and bookstores, and also is available to order online.
"Klamath Cooks" is a collection of more than 40 recipes and stories collected from chefs around the Klamath Basin along with step-by-step instructions for making signature dishes. According to a news release from IYS, "this book is the ultimate guide to fine dining in Klamath Falls. You are sure to find inspiration to visit local eateries and have your next adventure with every turn of a page."
“The coolest part of working on this project has been learning about all the stories from the restaurant owners about how they got their start,” Taylor Hampton, author of the book, said in the news release. “Some of these restaurants I have visited my whole life, and I never knew their origins. I can’t wait for other people to see their beginning too.”
Hampton will be available to meet readers at Basin Book Trader, 5507 S. 6th St., during a book signing for the cookbook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9. During the event, participants can meet with the author, purchase books and get some sweet giveaways. The first 20 customers will receive a "Klamath Cooks" book bag with their purchase.
All proceeds go to IYS to support rural nutrition programs. Additionally, IYS will be giving away copies to rural low-income families living in the outskirts of Klamath County as a part of the Mobile Food Hub.