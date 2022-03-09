MORE INFO:
WHAT: Badger Venture 2022
WHERE: KCC Business Center, 7390 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls
WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 5-8 p.m.
COST: Free
Two teams are vying for a cash prize and statewide contest entry in this year’s Badger Venture, an innovation and entrepreneurship competition for Klamath Community College (KCC) students and alumni that seeks business, service, and design ideas.
“This is a student innovation competition, for students who have an idea for a business or have a prototype,” said Linda Williamson, business administration program lead at KCC. “They have looked at something and figured out a better invention, a better way to make something work.”
KCC presents Badger Venture in collaboration with the KCC Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Klamath IDEA and Business Oregon. The winning team, determined by a panel of judges, advances to the statewide competition in Portland, known as InventOR. Additionally, cash prizes totaling $5,250 will be presented through sponsors. This year’s sponsors include Klamath County, Business Oregon, Klamath IDEA, Virtue Lab, InventOR, and ASKCC.
Each two-member team is paired with an advisor to develop a concept and entrepreneurial business pitch. KCC students, and alumni who graduated with a degree or certificate between 2016-2021, are eligible to compete.
“It is really about taking business-minded students or innovation-minded students, and helping them refine a concept to then be pitched to an audience and develop a business plan,” said Kat Rutledge, KCC SBDC director.
The inventors
Two diesel/automotive KCC students have developed a new mechanic’s tool as their project. Dubbed the wrench coupler, the concept was created by Charisse Wells with support from Austin Nunn. Their prototype design allows two wrenches to connect to reach and generate torque in tight spaces where hands may otherwise not fit.
“The wrench coupler allows the clipping of two wrenches together to reach tight spaces, and it can go through both ends of the wrench,” said Wells. “They can hook together for a better way to reach tight spots.”
Wells and Nunn already have a functional prototype built.
The entrepreneurs
Also competing are KCC welding students Paul Monteith and Antheny Rasdal, seeking to develop a welding and fabrication shop as an expansion of a nonprofit Monteith operates – Tayas Yawks. Translated to “medicine bag” in the Klamath language, Tayas Yawks is already established as a peer support organization through the Klamath Tribes.
Currently a welding teacher’s assistant at KCC, Monteith wants to further develop the operation to include a fabrication shop for individuals needing a second chance following employment gaps due to incarceration, addiction, or treatment. It is a heartfelt pursuit for Monteith and Nunn, who are friends through recovery programs.
“I want to create an environment where people can get everything that they need plus gain the skills to have an all-encompassing livable wage,” said Monteith. “I am trying to get it accredited so that we can provide on-the-job training and bring them to KCC for certification as a pathway. It is a skilled trade, and you can make a good living out of it.”
This year’s winner will be announced on April 20 during a public event from 5-8 p.m. inside the KCC Business Center, where each team will give a formal presentation in front of a panel of judges.
The Invent Oregon (InventOR) Collegiate Challenge State Finals began in 2016, and is held every June in Portland. Each competing collegiate team receives $2,500 to develop their concept, vying for $30,000 in prize money. This year, 40 student teams from 20 partnering colleges and universities are expected to compete.
For more information about Badger Venture, visit www.klamathcc.edu/en-US/Students/Badger-Venture.
CAPTION: Two KCC student teams are vying for prize money and advancement to a statewide contest at the annual Badger Venture innovation competition. Teams include Charisse Wells and Austin Nunn (left), Antheny Rasdal and Paul Monteith.
