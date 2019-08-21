A transient who attempted suicide while in custody at the Klamath County Jail died Friday at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He succumbed to related injuries while being hospitalized.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber confirmed the 53-year-old man, whose name will not be released to honor the privacy of the family, passed away at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
“Because he wasn’t in our custody when he finally passed, I was just trying to honor the requests of the mother,” Kaber said.
The man had been placed on suicide watch at the jail at the time he attempted suicide on Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to Kaber. Deputies resuscitated him and he was transported to Sky Lakes.
While being hospitalized, misdemeanor charges on him were dropped, according to Kaber.
The Klamath County Jail logged 16 suicide attempts by inmates in 2018, and placed 74 individuals on suicide watch through out the year, according to Kaber.
One inmate committed suicide in the jail in 2016 and one in 2017, but no data is available on the number of attempted suicides for those years.
The Klamath County Jail partners with Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and Community Corrections to meet mental health needs of inmates.
“It makes you doubly sad when someone successfully commits suicide,” Kaber said. “We are constantly looking for better ways to offer services to inmates.”