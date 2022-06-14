The savory smell of chicken-fried steak drifted in the air, gently wafting over the 150 who attended Tuesday’s informational resource fair at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center. They came in all all shapes, sizes and ages, gathered around long wooden tables with friends and family. While the event was geared towards older adults, younger family members also attended, enjoying for themselves the variety of games on offer, while helping to read through stacks of raffle tickets won during the day’s earlier festivities.
Raffle tickets were given out liberally to every attendee who managed to win a game. Linda Fowler showed up early, making her rounds and winning enough games to collect a generous stack of tickets, which she organized and laid in front of her for the drawing. “I think I was the first one to do the darts,” she said. The dart game featured a board covered with balloons, with attendees winning if they could pop a balloon. “When there’s a lot of balloons, I can hit ‘em.”
Fowler also won a pillow toss game, a Yahtzee-style dice game, and a one-on-one game of Connect Four against her mother, who also attended. “She has no idea how to play,” Fowler said with a laugh.
Aging & People with Disabilities Safety Manager Nicki Holmes directed the day’s action from behind a podium. At times her voice was muffled by the bustle of the energetic crowd, though when she began leading the raffle drawing, she commanded their total attention. During the raffle, Fowler leveraged her stack of tickets into two prizes, including a $20 Fred Meyer gift card, and a stack of hand-made Christmas cards, each lovingly decorated with colorful buttons. Fowler said she’s not sure whether she wants to give them out for the holiday or keep them for herself.
Other prizes included baskets filled with goodies such as gardening equipment, mugs, pens, and in one case a jar of old-fashioned ribbon candy. A woman who won during a latter portion of the drawing burst up from her seat and shouted “I won!” with an exuberance that delighted the crowd.
Everyone graciously applauded one another, except in one case when a raffle ticket ended with the digits 6-6-6. This time, the crowd murmured and groaned, with one man stating that it was the “number of the beast,” referencing an infamous passage in the bible’s Book of Revelation.
Nobody stood up to claim that particular ticket.
Between reading raffle numbers, Holmes also spoke and introduced guest speakers, including Senior Citizens Center executive cirector Marc Kane, who shared a personal anecdote about a telephone scammer who pretended to be a representative from his bank. In this case, the scammer sent Kane a text telling him that he’d been scammed.
“There’s kind of an interesting twist,” he said. “Usually if somebody calls you up and says you’re being scammed, they’re not the scammer. They’re trying to help you. So, kind of be careful with that. Even scammers are out there reporting scams.” In this case, the scammer was trying to gather personal information, such as Kane’s bank details and telephone number. While Kane was able to elude the worst of it, he warned attendants about scammers asking for personal information, including credit card numbers.
Some attendees have unfortunately learned about telephone scammers the hard way. Sandra Clair-Marks received a phone call from a scammer who said they were from Microsoft and that there was a problem with her computer.
“I fell for that,” she said. “I paid money. They’re very pushy if you say you’re not interested. They’re pushy and they actually get mad at you.”
In another case, Clair-Marks refused to pay the scammers any money, but they had already lied and convinced her to grant them remote access to her computer. Doing this allowed the scammers to access her personal files and tamper with them.
“One time I refused to pay and I opened it up and there was pornography on there,” she said.
Since facing these incidents, Clair-Marks has been more careful, screening her calls and refusing to answer the phone to unknown numbers.
Fowler also receives calls from scammers, from those offering her hundreds of thousands of dollars, to fake calls from her bank, to fraudulent offers to fix her computer. In the latter case, she said she was able to keep the supposed computer expert on the phone for over four hours.
When she got tired of that, she left the scammer with one important piece of information, telling him, “You know what? I don’t have a computer.”