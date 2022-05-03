The following Q&A was compiled by Oregon newsrooms collaborating to cover the 2022 governor’s race. Journalists across the state drafted the questions, which were distributed to candidates by the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon. Responses are in the candidates’ own words and have been trimmed to the 300-word limit.
The primary election is May 17 and voting is underway.
The question
The Oregon governor’s office is usually reactive when it comes to dealing with drought – sending relief money to affected counties or providing water deliveries in communities after wells have gone dry.
What specific steps would you take to provide long-term solutions for years of increasing drought?
Amber R. Richardson, Rebublican
We need more reservoirs, roof rain collection systems, cracking down on the border and these illegal grows that have been stealing water. Do not close the dams, there are many policies that are in place right now that have been devastating to our forest industry and environment that has actually caused more damage.Utiliziling our resources in Oregon in a healthy productive way is what needs to happen. After the almeeda fire in Southern Oregon I couldn’t sit back and watch the destruction any longer. We didn’t even have the water pressure to put out the fire. Not only did we ask for help a year prior stating the facts, we were left defenseless, we were forgotten. When you are born and raised in Oregon like myself you have watched the destruction and it truly breaks your heart. Which is why I’m running, which is why you see a lot more grassroots patriots running for office. The time is now for patriots not politicians.
Betsy Johnson - independent
It is time to stop being shocked and amazed that drought hits parts of Oregon on a regular basis. It’s been a sad reality for as long as I can remember. More than a third of the state experienced severe drought or worse between 2000 and 2020, and five counties – Klamath, Crook, Morrow, Jefferson, and Jackson – have already declared drought emergencies for 2022. People are going to need help, and we will deliver without bureaucratic nonsense. Every year, the bureaucrats in Salem can’t seem to get their act together until the predictable problems have become full-scale emergencies.
As governor, I will not wait for the reservoirs to dry up before delivering drought relief. All year long, I will be in regular communication with mayors, city councils, county commissions, and tribal leaders in the areas of the state with the greatest threats of drought to get a firm picture of what they are going to need. I will direct my agency heads to start relief efforts before the emergency happens. We’ll work with local leaders to reduce fire hazards before anything’s burning; and we’ll be ready to deliver financial assistance to impacted Oregonians before they’ve lost their homes or businesses. Growing up in Central Oregon, having run a helicopter company that helped fight fires, I have first-hand knowledge of these issues; they are not just policy issues for me, they are personal.
Bill Sizemore, Republican
Oregon receives enough water to manage times of drought, but we need to do a better job of storing it and transporting it to where it is needed. I would support building more reservoirs and pipelines and also matching the amount of water the State of Washington takes from the Columbia River. A lot more river water could be utilized without damaging fish habitat or upstream migrations. One thing I do not support is usurping the historic water rights currently held by farmers and ranchers.
Bob Tiernan, Republican
Mark Twain’s famous comment, “Water is for fighting. Whisky is for drinking” still applies today because the foundation of much of what we do in Oregon depends on our state’s most valuable natural resource—water! Whether it’s traditional industries like agriculture that need water for crops or modern day high tech in the Columbia Gorge which require lots of water for cooling data centers the state needs to focus on for positive solutions.
I would look at current sources, such as preventing the destruction of our dams and reservoirs, working with tribes and conservation groups to mitigate any ongoing concerns about threatened species or habitat. Increase conservation measures and turn to the experts for more water storage options where possible. As Governor I would also enhance efforts to build more reservoirs and other ways to capture water and deliver it where it’s needed. Perhaps we can encourage conservation with tax credits for water recovery from residential and commercial rooftops. There could be opportunities to build salinization plants along Oregon’s coastline. One of the things I’ve done in my business consulting career is turn to experts for answers on various topics.
As Governor I would do the same on this and other topics. Bring in the stakeholders, experts on drought conditions, farmers, weather, soil, aquifer, habitat and other professionals; together we can find answers.
Bridget Barton - Republican
I’m a Republican outsider, so my approach to drought isn’t confined to 40-years of leaning harder into failed policies like single-species focus in the Klamath Basin or rejecting drawing water from the Columbia River in NE Oregon.
As someone who’s not building a political career, I have the freedom and the will to “rip the Band-Aid” and have frank discussions about who’s winning and who’s losing the water wars, and how we can make that more balanced. Our current approach focuses too heavily on wildlife at the expense of people and their livelihoods. My vision will refocus our natural resources on people and bring balance back to policies that have needlessly and critically harmed rural Oregonians.
Bud Pierce, Republican
We must supply more water to counties facing long-term water shortages. This will require us to build dams in environmentally sensitive ways in areas of abundant rainfall, allowing us to store water and deliver this stored water to areas of need. In short, intensifying conservation efforts will enable us to have adequate water supplies in areas of drought in the absence of adequate rainfall.
Christine Drazan, Republican
Access to water is essential—and too often, too political - as federal laws collide with state water needs and stakeholders do battle in the courts. With recent federal decisions and years of drought, lives now hang in the balance. I don’t want to read another story about a farmer or rancher leaving the state their family has called home for generations. We have to help. We must respond to drought needs quickly—before the wells run dry and fields lie fallow. Democrats in Salem withheld needed drought relief for months while they positioned and pushed political agendas. That has to stop. I will not allow farmers, ranchers and Oregon families to be held hostage by Salem. I will work to eliminate the red tape that has resulted in neighbors being prevented from supporting neighbors in need of water. I will direct our state agencies to support innovative water policy including conservation efforts and storage projects so that we can hang on to extra water during peak flow months to serve our needs in drier months. I will advocate on behalf of Oregonians before the federal government and the courts to ensure our needs are met and not traded away to achieve political objectives regardless of human impact.
Court Boice, Republican
With the environment, if your policies are reactionary, you aren’t solving environmental problems, you are an environmental problem. Our water problem is based in decades of environmental mismanagement and incompetent governance. This is exacerbated by the 2014 Waters of The US (WOTUS) policy from the Obama Administration. Former President Trump re-wrote the policy in 2018 and things improved. President Biden returned to the 2014 Obama plan last fall. Essentially, it places federal control over the water issue and subordinates state needs and programs to federal rules even for waters in this state. We need more reservoir capacity and until that is accomplished, we’re having to continue the failed reactionary measures inherited from past administrations and we will not have sufficient water to sustain our population and meet environmental needs. Additional reservoir capacity involves the federal government: That makes it a long-term issue. That’s not just about sufficient water for the population, agriculture, industry and firefighting: Oregon’s hydro-electric power generation capacity demands increased reservoir capacity to increase power production and lower costs for the consumer.
George L. Carrillo, Democrat
Climate change is a global emergency and we must take action now. We must commit 100% on renewable energy and invest in union-protected green jobs by 2040 and not approve further development on fossil fuel, coal, fracking, and other dangerous greenhouse gasses. We must align our efforts to tackle climate change with environmental justice. Violations will be met with strict enforcement. We need change for our future generations to be safe in a world we are living behind. The wildfires have resulted from an ongoing drought that Oregon has failed to respond to adequately. A commission has to be created to adequately address these issues now and for our future. Re-allocating state funds to ensure wildfire response and recovery have all the resources necessary to tackle the ever-growing wildfire season.
Jessica Gomez, Republican
Oregon, like California, has failed to take advantage of wetter years by increasing impoundment capabilities. One long-term solution is to build water storage and distribution infrastructure that will provide relief to communities enduring chronic drought conditions. In parallel, Oregon needs to assist our agricultural industry in adopting technology that will make more efficient use of the water that is available.
John Sweeney, Democrat
I think that we must look to piping systems all over the state. Yes, it will cost a lot of money. But, in the long run it will pay off.
Added fact; every day over 85 degrees, it takes off 3 inches off of the water table. Ten days, 30 inches (2 1/2 feet), that is a lot.
Julian Bell, Democrat
Our worsening drought is caused by climate change. Climate change must be fixed, aggressively, and rapidly – within the next 8 years, preferably 6 so that we’re not missing our deadline. This means we – all of us, with substantial support from the state of Oregon – must curtail the use of all fossil fuel. Without doing this any stop-gap measures will fail. Immediate damage control measures for farmers must focus on doing as much as possible with the water we have available.
Of course Oregon can’t fix a global problem like climate change alone. But the world can’t do it without the United States, including Oregon, making rapid progress. Look at it another way – worldwide, all the fossil fuel devices must be retired. It doesn’t matter where we start. What matters is how quickly we go, and to what extent we can take the rest of the world with us. Showing leadership is much more likely to set the right example and recruit other partners. And while we might think that other countries are not doing the right thing, the main partner that needs to be recruited is actually us, the United States. All of us must make strenuous efforts to demonstrate good faith. Although we like to think other people are not doing the right thing this judgement may be misplaced. For example, population centers in Oregon such as Portland are accustomed to believing they are doing a better job at limiting their greenhouse gas emissions than rural Oregon, but Lakeview, Or, generates more clean energy than the energy it consumes (please see othersideofthehillmovie.com)
For people who are worried that these changes would mean the end of Oregon’s economy, since the 1990s Oregon’s economic growth has not tracked with our greenhouse gas emissions.
Keisha Lanell Merchant, Democrat
Build more food forests, increase collection on rain water and ocean water purification Innovative systems, develop new cactus farming to ensure survival species. Change the way we collect water. Develop smart technologies systems into communities and cities to increase opportunities of excellent performance in distribution. This may be futuristic, but it is necessary to start thinking creatively using inventions and innovation as the hanging gardens in the ancient times with many types of of water systems to provide Quality access to water.
Marc Thielman, Republican
As Governor, I will initiate a proactive plan to store more water and apply good science to manage existing sources more effectively. More mountain reservoirs, aquifer recharge areas, and better management of current resources will ensure that we have ample supplies of water for rivers, ranchers, farmers, fish, and urban communities. We have enough water in Oregon, but we must foster the political will to build in safeguards and infrastructure to bridge our supplies in times of drought.
Michael Trimble, Democrat
I will create a commission comprised of tech companies, leading conservation think tanks, and those on the front lines dealing with this very severe issue to come up with a long term of sustainable water solutions and practices. My administrative will be a proactive one looking and planning for the next catastrophe/emergency, not just reacting.
Nick Hess, Republican
Our first priority should be to modernize piping systems in rural areas prone to water loss. This can reach up to 70% of water lost through old pipes and canals during transit. We must also prevent water loss in reservoirs by leveraging technology to limit evaporation. Additionally, the state must invest in new dams and reservoirs across the state.
For long-term solutions, the state must innovate and think outside the box. We should be looking at adding wave-powered desalination plants along our southern coastline. This would not only add jobs in an area of Oregon that needs them most, but also would allow fresh water to be piped into drought-stricken areas of our state. Any excess water generated from these plants could also be sold to California.
Patrick E. Starnes, Democrat
I am the only governor candidate who was elected several times and has served for over 10 years on Soil & Water Conservation Districts and on watershed councils with tribes, farmers and ranchers.
Lots of water is lost in our canal systems in eastern Oregon. As Governor I would lead the effort to line the canals so we do not lose water through absorption and also build shade over canals with miles of solar panels.
The Governor is responsible for the Water Resources Department and we need to meter water use so folks are not using more than their right allows. Also we can do more with high efficiency irrigation systems and there are Federal dollars to help with that.
Peter W. Hall, Democrat
I would make a real assessment of what water would be available in the future and then present communities with the information and let them decide how it should be divided. This could result in taking farmland out of production and moving populations to areas that could provide water on a sustainable level. This process would also determine what water resources could be moved to some areas, but it may not be feasible to get water to many scattered communities. The state should then provide the financial aid and social services necessary to make the transition to sustainable communities in water poor areas.
Stan Pulliam, Republican
There are no easy answers here, but a Pulliam Administration would focus on increasing the transportation of water to farmers rather than on radical environmental priorities such as stopping the logging of trees. My focus would be on local control and empowering those on the ground to make decisions best for their area. And I will prioritize landowners and our natural resource-based workers who need our support. Finally, my administration would be willing to try ideas that are often shot down by radical environmentalists, such as building artificial beaver dams to help increase the natural storage of water while also restoring natural beaver habitat.
Tim McCloud, Republican
As Governor, I will support Oregon’s efforts to build small-scale desalinization plants that can help deliver needed resources to arid parts of Oregon. I will encourage new policies regarding privatized water collection and incentivize home building practices that help residents to reduce water waste as well as develop water storage systems. I will proactively support at risk industries with subsidization of drip irrigation and retrofitting systems, and water transportation.
Tina Kotek, Democrat
The state should be a proactive, collaborative partner with local governments to make sure we maximize water resources in the most efficient and effective ways. As House Speaker, I supported increased investments in the necessary studies and new approaches for water conservation and usage. Climate change is causing longer and more frequent drought periods. As Governor, I will advocate for new investments in water infrastructure and convene the regional conversations that are instrumental to helping communities be more resilient.
Tobias Read, Democrat
Addressing the drought situation will take collaboration with ranchers, farmers, tribal leaders, and local governments to coordinate conservation and drought management efforts with a specific focus on on the ground programs lead by local communities. Additionally, we need to make long-term investments in water infrastructure to help mitigate against the climate-related impacts–increased water storage, improved monitoring, and covering canals where
Wilson R. Bright, Democrat
It is time the state debates and comes up with a plan that dictates what actions take place when, depending on the severity of the drought as it happens. Watering the lawns should be the first to be halted. All households should be mandated to install low flow toilets, showers, and faucets.
Editor’s note: Reed Christensen is no longer running after suffering a stroke and fellow Republican Stefan G. Strek declined to participate in the Q&A. Republicans Brandon C. Merritt, David A. Burch, Raymond Baldwin, John G. Presco and Kerry McQuisten didn’t respond to the question, nor did Democats Michael Cross, Dave W. Stauffer, David Beem, Genevieve Wilson or Ifeanyichukwu C. Diru.