The two performances of “In A Landscape, Classical Music in the Wild,” featuring classical pianist Hunter Noack, at of Crater Lake National Park on Wednesday and Thursday are sold out.
Only a limited number of tickets were sold for the two performances, which are each set for 5 p.m. at Discovery Point. As expected, tickets sold out quickly. The concert series is being performed at more than 60 sites around Oregon and the Pacific Northwest,
People attending are reminded that no chairs will be provided. Organizers recommend bringing low-back chairs to better allow others to view the performance. Custom headphones are included and allow people to wander away and enjoy Crater Lake and the unique landscape while listening to the performance.
The Crater Lake performances will be followed by a Friday, July 15, concert at Newberry Crater near La Pine. Regionally, two “In A Landscape” concerts are set for July 17 and 18 at Mt. Bachelor in Bend, and July 20 at the Tetherow Resort, also in Bend. Noack will also return to the Southern Oregon region in August, with a pair of performances at Fort Rock State Park in Lake County on Sept. 3 and 4.
During the performances Noack plays a variety of classical music on his 9-foot-long Steinway piano that travels with him from show-to-show.
The Crater Lake shows will require people to make a 1.2-mile hike because parking will not be allowed at Discovery Point, with some exceptions for a limited number of cars with handicap license. People will be able to drive to the concert site and drop chairs and anyone who does not want to hike. At least one person will need to drive 1.2 miles to the main parking area at Rim Village, then hike on a trail — not the road — back to the concert site.
“This concert is intended to be part of a full Crater Lake National Park experience, complete with a hike along the rim to appreciate the magnificence of this landscape,” said concert organizers. “All should plan to either make the hike or have a designated hiker in your group who will drop you off at the concert site, and return to park at the Rim Visitor Center.”
The Rim Trail from Rim Visitor Center features several lake overlooks. It’s estimated the average hiker can expect to make the trip in 30 to 45 minutes each way.
Not included in the concert admission is the park’s $30 per vehicle entrance fee, but yearly and senior passes will be honored.
Organizers suggest people arrive at 90 minutes before the concert to park, hike, reach the site, check in, obtain headphones and relax before the concert. “Better yet,” organizers suggest, “come even earlier and spend the full day at Crater Lake.
Dogs are not allowed. Outside food and drink are permitted, but people are encouraged to plan to eat beforehand at one of the Crater Lake area dining establishments, including the Rim Village Cafe and Annie Creek Restaurant.
Portable restrooms will be available but smoking is prohibited. “The fire danger is very real and we acknowledge this with the utmost seriousness,” organizers said.
The concerts are rain-or-shine events so people are encouraged to bring rain and heat protection. In the case of extreme weather or severe smoke, organizers will cancel by 9 a.m. on performance days and notify ticketed patrons.
Regarding COVID-19, the performances will follow all current local, county, and state protocols.
Noack’s debut album, “In a Landscape,” will be available as CDs or through MP3 download code. The album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Traditional Classical Music charts in its first week. It features Noack performing select favorites from the classical piano canon as well as collaborations with Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley, psychedelic electronics by Dave Friedlander, a spacious concerto with the Salem Orchestra, and an arrangement of a Franz Schubert song with Pink Martini’s China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale.