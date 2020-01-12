EUGENE — Leo Ahalt scored a late-game power-play goal Saturday to help Klamath Falls to a 4-4 tie with Eugene, the second tie of the day between the two ice hockey teams. Earlier in the day, the two sides tied, 1-1.
Gabe Preston, Gavin Graham and Casey Durant had scored the other Ice Hawks goals in the second game, one which Klamath Falls trailed, 2-1, entering the last period. Preston and Kaden Olmstead had assists for the Ice Hawks.
In the first game Saturday, Klamath Falls led 1-0 after the second period, following an unassisted goal by Sherman Durant. Max Crandall scored a late-game power-play for the Generals in the third period to tie the score.
Klamath Falls now returns home and will host its annual Martin Luther King Weekend Collier Challenge Cup starting Friday. The championship game will be played a week from Monday.