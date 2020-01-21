Four games, three losses and one tie is not how the host team of the Collier Challenge Cup wanted to finish.
If there was any doubt from Klamath Falls Ice Hawks head coach Charlie Erdman and his team, there remains optimism, even after the team fell Sunday to Portland Meyer, 6-3, and tied the Tri Valley Blue Devils, 2-2.
Against Portland, the Ice Hawks started flat in another lackluster first period and trailed, 2-0, both goals coming from Ethan Irby.
Ice Hawk Gavin Graham retaliated quickly with a goal, off an assist from Trevor Heaton, less than a minute into the second period.
Three minutes later, teammate Sherman Durant tied the game to roaring applause throughout Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
The meeting against Portland got more memorable as the Ice Hawks tied the game again after Jack Schaefer took back his team’s lead.
The Ice Hawks proved their potential in the early moments of the final period.
At 12:58, Klamath Falls seemed to take all the control. Klamath Falls’ Ian Tesman bolted toward the goal but hit the right crossbar, just in sync with the momentum of Heaton, who returned the puck into the net to tie once more, 3-3.
What came next was not scripted — Portland scored three goals to win.
The first two goals came within the span of eight seconds, and less than three minutes after Heaton’s score.
The Ice Hawks showed fight throughout their tournament efforts as they rallied again in their first game Sunday morning and came back to tie the Blue Devils late in the third period. Graham and Durant scored goals for Klamath Falls.
One thing is certain, the Ice Hawks did not fail to show heart, a year removed from earning third place in the Collier Challenge Cup.
In their Friday game against Capital Thunder, Klamath Falls nearly tied after falling behind, 5-1. After giving up four goals in the second period, the Ice Hawks came away with three goals in the third and nearly tied after a goal by Heaton, but 35 seconds remained.
Graham is in his second year, and is the lone member in his family on the team.
His role has changed from last year after he was primarily a scorer and had his older brother (Jagger) to help on defense. Now, with several players defending for the first time, Graham’s responsibility is to help on defense.
“It is not about scoring the most goals. We had players in new positions and some were getting penalties while doing it. It is about developing the kids and being the best teammate you can be to everyone,” Graham said.
“You can get as heated as you want, but it is about getting back up and getting a goal. Don’t get up and hit the other kid. That is the biggest thing you have to learn at our age.”
He has even helped recruit a former player and fellow classmate from Henley, Skyler Howard.
Howard played two years ago, but decided to focus on basketball until Graham convinced him to come back.
There has been a sacrifice as both players have decided to play hockey rather than basketball. For Graham, he almost was not able to be a part of last year’s hockey state tournament due to playing baseball.
The sacrifice to get to the ice rink is also something various players make several times a week.
Durant and sister Casey make the trip from Chiloquin, and Michael Bair and Kaden Olmstead come from Malin. Graham commutes from Keno.
“It is a different kind of fun. I play four sports and it is definitely the funnest, easily. I hope more kids come out and play because it is a great experience, no matter how good you are,” Graham said.
“I do not care who you are, what you do, or how good you are at it, I will always be by your side because you are on my team.”
Coincidentally, Graham used to play against Erdman when he was in eighth grade and played for the South Medford Panthers, a team that allowed non-high school players.
He remembered playing a game against Klamath Falls — and his older brother — when he was in eighth grade. The Ice Hawks won by a goal and advanced to the state tournament, which they won in 2018.
Heaton, too, has learned plenty of hockey from his older brother, former Ice Hawks player Tyler Heaton, who is 6 years older. Heaton was a captain on the 2018 state title team.
“In soccer, I had three concussions and I was just done. Who knows how that happened. I stopped playing that two years ago,” Heaton said. “I am in the right sport. My hobby is also mountain biking, which I won the state tournament twice.
“If I had to choose between both, I would probably choose hockey.”