Kansas City, MO. — The Oregon Tech Owls (21-10) will start play in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship against Hope International. The Cramer Bracket game will be played at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California.
Tech will be the three seed and will have its first-round contest Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. in the first game of the opening round against two seeded and No. 17 ranked Hope international (23-7) at the Warrior Arena at 7:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the NAIA National Basketball Tournament,” said head coach Justin Parnell. “This group has battled through a lot of things the past two years and to come out of that with a berth in the tournament is very satisfying. Hope International is a well-coached and athletic team that could have easily been ranked in the Top 10. We look forward to the challenge.”
Parnell added, “Rocklin is only about 4 hours away and I just want to encourage our fans in that area, as well as Klamath Falls, to make the trip and support us! Having a home crowd feel could really go a long way for our team.”
Hope International (23-7) finished second in the Golden State Athletic Conference and earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament. The Royals have been to the National Tournament six times, finishing in the top 16 four times, with a final four appearance in 2015.
The Royals are led by two seniors Anthony Garcia (SR/Fontana, CA) and Josh Powell-Davis (SR/Oakland, CA) as both were selected to the GSAC All-Conference team. Garcia leads the team with 61 steals, while pouring in 296 points on the season helping the Royals to a second-place finish in the Golden State Athletic Conference and ranking No. 17 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Top-25 Final Poll. Garcia averages 11.8 points per game with a .455 shooting percentage from the field and .446 shooting percentage from distance and has dished out 72 assists. While Powell-Davis just earned his third All-GSAC honor with 312 points on the season, averaging 12.0 points per game. Powell-Davis leads the Royals with 125 total rebounds, averaging 4.8 per game and is second on the team with 83 assists. Powell-Davis has posted a .578 shooting percentage from the field.
This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Oregon Tech is heading into the National Tournament for the 19th time, and the fifth year in a row (not counting 2020-2021). The Hustlin’ Owls are 15-2 in opening round games and are 37-14 all-time at the tournament, including three National Championships (2004, 2008, and 2012) and runner-up finishes in 1998 and 2019.
Hustlin’ Owls send-off party
Oregon Tech is planning a send-off party on Monday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Danny Miles Court. The event is free of charge and will give all fans a chance to meet the players and wish them luck at the national tournament. Please RSVP to Paul Poetsch at Paul.Poetsch@oit.edu. Appetizers and drinks will be provided – as well as a chance to financially support Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball.