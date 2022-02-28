SPRINGFIELD — Oregon Tech (11-7) split a Saturday doubleheader with Bushnell University (2-14) in another rare non-league tilt against a CCC opponent. The Hustlin’ Owls got inspired performances out of their upper-class men that led them to victory in game one, but fell short in game two. Tech ended the weekend taking three of the four games.
“We need to finish weekends. One run ball games are tough,” said head coach Jacob Garsez. “Multiple moments where we had opportunities to come through. Glad we won the series, but we are not satisfied.”
Game 1
Oregon Tech 7
Bushnell University 3
In game one, Tech used an inspired performance from Brendan Talonen to hold off Bushnell for the victory.
In a 3-3 ball game, Talonen came in to relieve Jacob Miller, and was untouchable. Talonen threw five innings, allowing no runs on just three hits, no walks, and struck out four batters.
When Talonen entered in the 5th, the score was knotted, and Tech would use this outing to surge ahead. OIT scored runs in the 5th, 6th, and 9th inning to pull away. The late surge was highlighted by timely RBI base hits for the visitors.
Tech was led at the plate by Kaleb Keelean who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Game Two
Bushnell University: 4
Oregon Tech: 3
In game two, Tech jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but fell short of a weekend sweep.
Bushnell got to Cody Dubray in the 5th and 6th to take a 4-3 lead, and Tech couldn’t recover.
Keamo and Furnam dealt with Tech in the final five innings, combining to hold the Owls to just three hits down the stretch.
Alex Bratton had a strong relief outing for Tech, holding the hosts at bay to give Tech a shot, but they came up short. Bratton threw three scoreless frames to end the game. The Owls were led at the plate by Keelean who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.