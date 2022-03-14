ROCKLIN, CA. — The (11-Seed) Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls (22-11) hung around all game, going toe-to-toe with (3-Seed) William Jessup (28-7), but came up just short in the end. The Owls fell to the Warriors for the third time this season, this time by a score of 93-89 that ends OIT’s season.
William Jessup 93, Oregon Tech 89
Coming off an incredible victory over Hope International on Friday night, Tech was looking to use that momentum to upset the hosts, in William Jessup on Saturday evening.
Fresh off of a game winner with 0.5 seconds remaining last night, Kellen Gerig stayed hot on Saturday, scoring 32 points in what proved to be his last game as an Oregon Tech Owl.
Tech outshot Jessup in both halves, notably the second, 66-48 percent, but nearly four times the amount of turnovers buried the Owls upset attempt.
OIT hung around all night with the 13th-ranked Warriors, going toe-to-toe down the stretch, but fell just short, turning the ball over leading to a Jessup layup with 2.9 seconds left to seal the deal.
The Hustlin’ Owls registered three players in double figures on Saturday:
Kellen Gerig: 32 points (game-high) on 13-of-20 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists; Joey Potts: 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds; Keegan Shivers: 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds; Harrison Steiger also contributed well with eight points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Jordan Adams led the Warriors, with 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Following the defeat, the Hustlin’ Owls season comes to a close.