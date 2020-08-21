Jaimie Revoir spent much of Thursday waiting in line at Rogue Federal Credit Union on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls, hoping to find some financial relief for her and her nine-year-old son.
The economic impact of COVID-19 has taken its toll on the single mom, who was one of hundreds braving the heat to see if they qualified for a one-time amount of $500 that the credit union is issuing through a partnership with the Oregon Legislature.
The program launched on Wednesday, and the line on Thursday wrapped around the building throughout the day. As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, more than 33,000 payments — roughly $16.5 million — had been issued at a total of 150 locations statewide, according to Danny Moran, communications director for Speaker of the House Tina Kotek.
Revoir, a 38-year-old caregiver, said COVID has been very difficult for her. She is needed full-time at work, but she no childcare for her nine-year-old son.
She said the $500 payment approved by the Oregon Legislature would help her pay down bills that have been stacking up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“My phone’s shut off right now,” Revoir said. “I don’t get enough to pay for everything.”
She hasn’t lost hope, though, despite the situation.
“I think as long as you stay positive, everything will work out,” she said.
Chris DeAngelis, who was in line with Revoir, said his full-time job had been cut to 20 hours a week during the pandemic and his benefits were eliminated.
A father of three children, he said he recently landed a new job, though times are still tough.
“I’m behind on my bills,” he said. “I can barely pay rent, and so when it comes to the power and gas … it’s a struggle.”
Both Revoir and DeAngelis were hoping to receive their payments Thursday, which required being close enough to the front of the building when the credit union closed its doors for the day.
Otherwise, they would have to return Friday.
“We’re hoping to get up there by 4:30,” she said. “We’re going to do God’s honest way and stay in line.”
The program will continue as long as funding is available. Oregonians needing assistance should apply as soon as possible. They do not need to be a member of Rogue Federal Credit Union.
To be eligible to receive the $500 payment, individuals must:
- Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.
- Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.
- Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.
- Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
- Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.
- Rogue Credit Union members can apply online at roguecu.org/covid-19. Non-Rogue Credit Union members need to apply in-person at a local Rogue branch Monday through Friday.