Seniors at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living haven’t been able to make their regular visits to see horses at Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. So the Klamath Falls equine facility’s owner Shelley Trumbly and her staff brought a horse to them.
About 10 seniors were wheeled out front to greet Angel, a 10-year-old miniature horse whose black mane had been braided for the special occasion.
“They came out every Friday and since they weren’t able to, we just tried to think of ways that we could still let them have the service (while) keeping them safe,” Trumbly said.
“It gives them a boost in their day,” she added.
Trumbley worked with Pelican Pointe on logistics for the event and ensured residents were socially distanced and wearing face coverings.
Among Pelican Pointe residents, Juanita Hopper, who said she’s 21 when asked her age, appeared visibly the most excited about the equine visitor.
Wearing her brown cowgirl hat, a mask, and a smile visible in her eyes, Hopper petted Angel and shared how much she loves horses and that she used to live on a ranch.
Hopper was born and raised in Klamath County and participated in 4-H and FFA in her youth.
“I worked with horses a long time,” Hopper said. “They’re pretty and they’re fun.”
Gail Diaz, who arrived at Pelican Point in mid-April, is new to visits with the facility’s horses.
As Diaz petted Angel, Solid Ground’s program manager Claire Callanan noted the woman’s fondness for purple matches that of Angel’s halter.
“Her halter matches your mask, I like that,” Callanan said.
Pelican Pointe’s Marketing Director Amber Anderson said she saw many smiles on her residents.
“It just brought joy to them, I could see it in their face,” Anderson said.
Anderson said since the facility closed its doors to the public in March due to concerns related to COVID-19, except for end of life care or doctor visits. Still, the assisted living facility has tried to ensure their residents are as connected as possible with family and friends.
“We’ve been doing a lot of video chats with family members, or phone calls,” Anderson said.
Family members have visited the windows of residents who they cannot see in person, sometimes writing messages poster boards for them. A group of Klamath Union High School students have also played tic-tac-toe with residents via the building’s exterior windows.
Residents also celebrated Cinco de Mayo with chicken tacos and margaritas (virgin and non-virgin) delivered to their doors.
“One of our memory care residents, she actually sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to one of her granddaughters on a video and we sent that out to the granddaughter,” Anderson said.
“Our main goal is to make sure they’re happy and they’re well taken care of, and that goes for their mental state, too.”
Trumbly hopes to return at least once a month to provide the service and plans to visit the windows of residents who may not be able to join the group outdoors.