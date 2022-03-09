WHERE: Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
WHEN: Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.
COST: FREE
Horse Mt. Trio, local Klamath Falls folk-rock favorites, return to the live stage Friday evening for a free concert at Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse starting at 7:30 p.m.
The group consists of Bill Palmer, Treve Sears, and Dave Boetder, all veterans of the thriving Klamath Basin music scene. Treve and Bill began performing together 3-4 years ago, with Dave later rounding out the group two years ago.
The concert is the latest in a long-overdue resurgence of live performances as venues across Klamath Falls begin welcoming back concerts amid reductions in COVID-19 restrictions. Venues such as Leap of Taste, Mia’s & Pia’s, and The Daily Bagel have begun welcoming back performers in recent months following a lengthy pause due to health concerns.
“It has been nice getting back to playing again, everybody has started to open up again at different places,” said Palmer. “With summer coming on there’s a lot more opportunities to play, last summer was really the turning point with a lot of outside summer concerts so it wasn’t so bad.”
In addition to Mia’s & Pia’s patio and Friday night showcases, The Daily Bagel has begun hosting performers on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as Leap of Taste on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The return of warm weather also signals performance opportunities at the Saturday farmer’s Market, and starting in June outdoor lunchtime concerts at Sugarman’s Corner.
The Klamath Folk Alliance is also in planning stages for the annual Klamath Folk Festival, an event which last year expanded into multiple stages at the Ross Ragland Theater. Palmer is also slated to perform with Andrew Smith on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leap of Taste.