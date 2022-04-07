Henley High ran away from the competition at its own track meet Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets scored 201 points in the boys meet, more than doubling the total of second-place Mazama, which had 82. Klamath Union took third with 47 and Lost River totaled 21.
The girls team did the same, finishing with 177.67 points, with Klamath Union second with 67, followed by Mazama (60.33), Bonanza (35) and Lost River (5).
“Big team effort, we worked hard together and worked as one big team, we used our strength in numbers,” Henley coach Brad Smith said.
The Hornets had their stars shine, especially Eli Hayes. He won the high jump with a mark of 6-foot, six inches better than anyone else, and the long jump by nine inches with a personal-best 21-2.
“He’s an outstanding athlete who has improved on his jumps from last year and always works hard,” Smith said of Hayes. “He is a great leader and that shows when he is out there, during events or just talking to other athletes. ... I hope he can continue his pace and set more personal records in future events.”
The boys 800 meters came down to the wire, but the top three finishers were all Hornets. Wyatt Fussell, Victor Alonzo and Geovanni Cazarez all finished within less than two seconds of each other, with Fussell winning with a time of 2 minutes, 12.04 seconds, followed by Alonzo at 2:13.56, and Cazarez at 2:13.83.
Mazama’s boys 4x100 relay team finished first in 44.23, followed by Klamath Union at 46.18 and Henley at 46.94.
“We had a really good race; we have been working on our handoffs and executed them well today,” Mazama senior Savien Burk said.
In the girls meet, Henley’s Eelana Gonzalez and Mazama’s Abi Catterall were neck and neck during the 1,500 meters. The race came down to milliseconds as the two sprinted to the finish line, but it was Gonzalez who finished first in 6:03.46, with Catterall clocking 6:03.87.
The next varsity meet in the Klamath Basin for the teams will be April 20 at Mazama.