Henley scored on two long pass plays in the third period Friday to take a 20-0 lead and went on to a 26-6 Skyline Conference football victory over North Valley at Hill-O’Brien Field.
Joe Northcutt scored on a 41-yard pass play about 1½ minutes into the second half as the Hornets upped their lead to 13-0. With 4½ minutes left in the period, Braden Lewis scored on a 54-yard pass play.
Micah Rasmussen kicked both conversion points before the Knights would score less than a minute after the Hornets had taken their 20-0 lead.
Tim Orr, who was 12-of-19 passing, had both touchdown passes.
John Tacchini had a pair of short runs, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth, to sandwich all of the other scoring to help Henley up its record to 7-0, and 3-0 in the league.
Defensively, Lawrie and Dylan Sreniaswski both were involved in six solo tackles for Henley, while Cameron O’Connor had five solo stops, and Northcutt, Tulson Higgins and Beau Stork four each.
Henley also picked off four North Valley passes.
The Hornets will complete the regular season next Friday at Mazama in a battle which will determine the conference football champion. Mazama also is 3-0 in the league and is 6-1 overall.
Triad 57, Bonanza 0
The Triad Timberwolves bested Bonanza 57-0 Saturday at Modoc Field to tie the Antlers in league standings with a 3-1 record.
Triad senior Ethan Roe and junior Tommy Morene each had back-to-back touchdowns for the Timberwolves. Ethan Mortiz earned a safety, when he tackled Bonanza sophomore Tanner Mestas in the end zone, and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Timberwolves other two touchdowns came from junior quarterback Micah Young and sophomore running back Marshall Grady.
Morene had a team-high 220 rushing yards, and junior Wyatt Sparks had 18 tackles in the Timberwolves’ shutout victory.
The Antlers, who lost their former undefeated status Saturday, will play Hosanna Christian, the only unbeaten team remaining in the league, 7:30 p.m. Friday. A win for Bonanza and for Triad (against North Lake) next week, would create a three-way tie at the top of the standings.
Hosanna Christian 54, Chiloquin 6
CHILOQUIN — Hosanna Christian rolled to a 30-0 halftime lead on the way to a 54-6 Mountain Valley League football victory at Chiloquin Friday to remain unbeaten in league with one game to play.
The Lions, who held a 365-72 edge in total offense, used two touchdown passes from Spencer Crawford (one each to Will Maupin and Beau Baley) and one by Blake Throne (to Jarrett Cline) to take an 18-9 first-period lead.
Throne and Maupin scored on second-period runs for the Lions.
Before the game would end, Christian Coleman, Mikey Sanchas and Tucker Moore would score Hosanna touchdowns, while Jaden Hamilton scored on a long run for host Chiloquin.
The Lions are 4-0 in the league, and 7-0 on the year, and will complete regular season play at home next Friday when they host Bonanza. That game will help determine the top three postseason seeds from the league.
Big Valley 63, Butte Valley 13
DORRIS— Big Valley kept is Nor-Cal 8-man Football League title hopes alive with a 63-13 win over Butte Valley Friday, a game in which the host Cardinals scored 32 points in the third period to take a 56-7 lead in the contest.
Brandon Hensley scored on what became a 90-yard play after Trevor Allen took pass from Matthew Rodriguez for 10 years. Allen then lateraled to Hensley for the score. Rodriguez had a 75-yard pass play with Allen in the fourth period.
Rodriguez was 5-for-9 passing for 290 yards.
Gilberto Tapia led the Butte Valley defense with 10 tackles and an interception.