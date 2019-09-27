Henley football snagged their first 4-0 season start in recent memory.
The undefeated Hornets added another victim to their tally Friday night at homecoming as they hosted Klamath Union.
In the early minutes of the game, the Pelicans fumbled the ball.
They recovered and managed to make their up the field for an eventual field-goal attempt that went just wide of the goal post.
The fumble and failed field goal were just a few of the small mistakes that ultimately cost the Pelicans a potential rivalry victory.
“For us, it was the little things: a misread on a pass route, just little things. You just can’t have that,” Klamath Union head coach Tom Smith said. “There’s moments we were doing really well and we’d just shoot ourselves in the foot: interceptions, turnovers.”
The mistakes added up to a 35-6 loss for the Pelicans, now 0-4 on the season.
Meanwhile for Henley, senior running back John Tacchini powered the Hornet’s offense, scoring three of Henley’s five touchdowns and putting the Hornets in good position to capitalize on a fourth.
A week of good preparation and film study put Tacchini in the mindset to perform, Henley head coach Alex Stork said, but the running back selflessly credited his teammates for his ability to make important plays.
“I wouldn’t have been put in a lot of those situations to have those opportunities if it wasn’t for my teammates and their outstanding efforts,” he said.
Tacchini rushed 16 yards on three attacks, according to Henley’s stats.
While Tacchini put the ball in the end zone, senior running back Cameron O’Conner pushed the ball up the field consistently for 94 yards.
“Cameron O’Connor ran the ball down their throat for 48 [minutes],” Tacchini said. “That type of stuff put me in situations.”
Joe Northcutt and Gavin Graham earned the Hornets’ other two touchdowns and kicker Micah Rasmussen earned four extra points for Henley.
The Hornets held the Pelicans scoreless for the first two quarters.
Even with the ball on the 10-yard line with 18 seconds in the first half, the Pelicans couldn’t convert on a short-yardage situation.
Nearly a quarter later with less than a minute in the third, Pelicans senior Xavier Arivizu ran the ball into the end zone on an eight-yard run for Klamath Union’s first touchdown, but behind a failed kick by the Pelicans, Klamath Union didn’t get the extra point.
“I’m disappointed. I don’t think we played well,” Smith said. “I thought we could’ve played better and we didn’t – should’ve played better.”
The Pelicans will have another chance Friday as they host Skyline Conference opponents Phoenix, who lost to Mazama on Friday, at 7 p.m.