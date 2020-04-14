Like many people, Klamath Falls residents Terri and Wayne Gilmore had heard some things in late January and early February about COVID-19 as the infectious disease started to spread around the globe.
But while Terri is in her 60s, she wasn’t too worried about getting the novel coronavirus — she’s healthy and spends her time exercising and gardening.
“If there was any worry, it would be where Wayne might be concerned,” Terri said.
Wayne Gilmore, also in his 60s, has had stage three lung deterioration for the last two years.
Before his retirement, he worked for a local company spreading and delivering oil. Terri had worked for the Klamath Basin Area Office Bureau of Reclamation. Both were trying to stay in good health and enjoy retirement in Klamath Falls, where they had moved from the Oroville, California in 2011.
The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 3. The pair look at the matrimonial milestone — which they commemorated with a barbecue — as having much to celebrate this year after Terri fully recovered from COVID-19 in late March. She was diagnosed with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Klamath County in early March, which she contracted after the couple vacationed on a Princess Cruise to Mexico in mid-February. Wayne, who is on an oxygen machine due to his condition, never showed symptoms of the virus.
“We’re glad to be on this side of it,” Terri said.
When asked how it has changed her and her husband’s lives, Terri said: “We’re just a lot more cautious of who’s near us and who we’re near.
“I don’t want to live my life given to fear so we don’t do that,” Terri added. “We’re aware and certainly now it’s a reality in our life — COVID-19 is real,” she added.
She’s hopeful and plans to donate plasma to the American Red Cross in Medford in coming weeks.
“We’re hoping that maybe we can help a couple other people,” she said.
“They’re going to use that (plasma) on sick patients who are having trouble fighting it off,” Wayne said.
The process is new but one way that medical professionals are trying to help patients who are not recovering as quickly from the virus.
It started with a cruise
The couple started learning more about the novel coronavirus spread days before they left for a 10-day cruise to Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, among other destinations.
Terri said she called the cruise line multiple times, including the day before they left for the trip, to ensure that it was still safe enough to go. Foremost in her mind was protecting Wayne from getting the infectious disease.
“I knew that if there was a chance that he could get infected, we wouldn’t have gone,” she said.
Terri was reassured multiple times by the cruise line that the couple would be just fine. Plus, the trip was planned with other family members including the couple’s son and his wife, and her parents.
Wayne and Terri have been together non-stop since Feb. 11, when they boarded the cruise.
The couple were contacted by the cruise line after they returned to Klamath Falls and said someone on board had later passed away following the cruise.
“They said if you had any underlying conditions ... you’re at risk,” Terri said, “please get a hold of your doctor.”
So Wayne was tested in Klamath Falls first due to his lung condition.
While he was being seen by medical personnel, it was determined Terri needed to be tested, too.
Terri said while the coronavirus test was “uncomfortable,” it was over quickly.
“They force it down your nose, and down your throat,” Wayne said.
“It wasn’t painful, it was just kind of weird.”
To Terri’s surprise, she tested positive, and he tested negative.
Terri said she was surprised at the results because the couple has always been careful to be health-conscious due to Wayne’s lung condition.
“Absolutely the opposite of what we thought might happen,” Terri said.
The couple’s son’s father-in-law, who lives in Nevada, had also contracted the virus while on the cruise with Terri and Wayne. He also recovered and is back to work, Terri said.
Terri said prior to being tested, she had had a nasty cough for a couple of days.
Wayne said of their 13 years total as a couple, he had never heard his wife cough like that — a “deep, throaty” cough that was worse than when she previously endured pneumonia.
She didn’t feel altogether very sick though, despite feeling some fatigue and a low grade fever. Compared to a common cold or flu, she said it was milder in her case. It should also be noted that she is extremely healthy and doesn’t recall ever having the flu.
“I really wasn’t all that sick necessarily,” she said, “So I was really surprised when they said I was positive.
“And then my brain was reeling about, I’m older and you know, kind of where does this go from there because we didn’t really know much a month or so ago,” she added.
“After I got tested, I just literally didn’t have any more symptoms.”
Quarantine and stigmas
Doctors recommended after not having symptoms for three days, Terri quarantine herself from others.
She and Wayne had already watched church services online to keep clear of crowds and to keep Wayne healthy, even before gatherings of 10 or more were discouraged.
“So this quarantine piece wasn’t as hard as maybe worrying about a stigma, like could we tell our next door neighbors, and then they were wonderful, and they helped us a bunch,” Terri said.
The couple also shared about how it felt to order grocery delivery. They made sure to tell the grocery delivery worker to drop the groceries off six to 10 feet from the front door.
“We didn’t want to freak people out but we also wanted to be very careful,” Terri said.
The couple took every precautionary measure they could once Terri was cleared of the virus.
“We stayed in three more weeks after my clearance date just because we weren’t sure,” Terri said.
Then, Wayne spent time quarantined from his wife to make sure he didn’t contract the virus.
“We didn’t need to go anywhere,” he said. “We had plenty of toilet paper and all that anyway,” he added.
‘Everybody was wonderful’
Terri made a point to sing the praises of all who helped her and Wayne during the process.
“The hospital, the health department, the county commissioners — everybody was wonderful,” she emphasized. “And they were prepared and professional and they helped us through each bit of that. For instance, the health department called and said, so you’re the first one and so we’re going to have press conferences.”
Terri said public health officials walked them through what would be shared with the local media.
“At that time, we just didn’t know what we were up against,” she added. “They were wonderful.”
Terri said she’s grateful for how she and Wayne were treated during the process and for the outcome of full recovery.
She plans to resume an active lifestyle of jogging and bicycling but is taking it one step at a time.
“I’m just now starting to feel like I have energy again,” Terri said. “It was a long month or so without any activity so I’m going slow.”