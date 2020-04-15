Yeimi (pronounced “Jamie”) Montaño is a healthy, 24-year-old who had just started her career as a dental hygienist last fall in Klamath Falls before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
After being tested twice for the coronavirus, mostly to ensure her family that they would be safe around her, she was surprised to find out that she tested positive. Her fiance Luis Valdez, 25, is awaiting results from his test.
Montaño is one of 15 individuals who have recovered from the virus, according to Klamath County Public Health as of Tuesday.
“I thought it was weird that I got this to begin with because usually I never get sick,” Montaño said. “I’m usually the only one in my family that goes without having the common cold and all that stuff.”
After recovering from COVID-19, she emphasized the reality of the virus.
“The people that don’t think it’s real, I would say that’s where I was at,” Montaño said. “I mean I was cautious, but I wasn’t to a point where it hit home and then it hit home.
“I would just say to be mindful,” she added.
“It’s best to just keep your distance and care for other people.”
Montaño is a 2014 Mazama High School graduate, and had just completed her degree from Oregon Tech in June 2019.
She decided to attend Oregon Tech because she enjoys the small town atmosphere in Klamath Falls and being near her parents, both of whom migrated to the area from Mexico when they were young.
Leading up to her diagnosis, Montaño was taking every precaution to be safe. Before the pandemic began, she was working for a local dental office where she tended to patients prior to the closure of offices.
“As a dental hygienist, we’re always taking precautions, whether there’s a pandemic or not,” Montaño said.
“I don’t believe I got it from there because I’m very careful about contamination or anything like that,” she added.
Montaño said she doesn’t know where or how she contracted the virus but said she had not been wearing a mask to the grocery store.
“That’s where I was least protected, being out in the public,” she said.
The only symptoms Montaño had were a loss of smell and taste, which can be an early sign of the virus. That was March 18.
“I went the whole weekend without thinking about it or anything,” she said.
The possibility that it was allergies was also on her mind.
“But then I talked to my mom about it,” Montaño said.
Her mom encouraged her to at least call a physician about the symptoms.
Montaño still didn’t think she had the virus because her symptoms were so different from the symptoms she was hearing everyone talk about – fever, shortness of breath, and a cough.
“I never got a fever or anything like that,” she said.
Either way, she decided to get tested at drive-up testing held outside of Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The test ended up not being a good enough sample to produce results and Montaño had to return for a second test.
“I was really mortified that I had to do it again,” Montaño said.
“I explained it to my friends, ‘It’s like they’re reaching down into your brain,” she added.
That’s how the procedure felt for her, anyway.
“The only reason I wanted to take it was to make sure that my family was okay,” Montaño said.
“I took it thinking it would come back negative and it could ease [my mom’s] worries and I ended up doing the opposite.”
But knowing she has been so healthy up to this point of contracting the virus set her mind at ease.
After finding out she was positive, she made sure to tell her family and friends to keep their physical distance.
It wasn’t always an easy transition for her and her fiance, as they live across from his family.
“They’re so used to just stopping by and chatting with us and now it’s been over FaceTime,” Montaño said.
Visits from family members turned into grocery drop-offs when they needed it.
“It’s been great to have them around,” Montaño said.
Her fiance, Luis Valdez, has been staying home from work while he waits to see if he has the virus.
“The doctor just assumed we were both infected since we’ve been together since before I got any symptoms,” she said.
Montaño said her fiance had some symptoms – a runny nose and cough – and both have taken precautions to stay home during the last two weeks to be safe.
“He needs to get cleared before he can go back to work,” she said. “It’s what we stress about the most is not being able to work.”
The couple bought a home last May and said they have savings to allow them to keep paying their mortgage.
And the pair is hoping the virus doesn’t have a say in their wedding plans.
The couple plan to wed in October but may postpone the ceremony if they need to. Since they both have large families, they prefer to wait if they have to have the wedding in person.
“It’s been crazy,” she said, “A lot of my bridesmaids and a lot of my family members are like, ‘Are we still doing this?’
“Right now it’s kind of up in the air,” she added, noting she hopes to know for certain by June if she needs to postpone it.
She’s hoping it won’t be postponed, of course.
“It’s good to be hopeful,” Montaño said with a laugh.
While they may not go on an elaborate honeymoon this year, she said that can wait.
“That’s all I want is to get married,” Montaño said.