CHEMULT — If the daytime highs are below 60 degrees, and it’s not snowing, what’s the point?
I hate cold weather if it isn’t contributing to the water table, and in recent years, we’ve gotten all the cold and almost none of the moisture it used to be partnered with.
Though the eternal sunshine is appealing, so many other climatic elements of the Oregon Outback are not. Fall is glorious and spring can be pleasant if the fire season doesn’t start early, but summers are hot, dry and smoky. Winters are dry, cold and unforgiving to your skin, nasal passages and the desertscape around us.
Yet, after 30-plus years of living here, I haven’t left because Klamath Falls is a master manipulator. Just when you think you can’t bear the winter weather any longer, you get a 60-degree day in January or February. It’s a false promise because the ground is still frozen, the plants are still dormant and the rivers still muddy, but it gets me once or twice per year.
By the time March rolls around, the weather is still miserable, but less so. You know it’s going to be nice “any day now” when in reality, it’s rarely consistently pleasant until May. But in those moments of weakness, you convince yourself to brave the slightly-less cold and just go fishing.
Rental
Years ago when I worked in admissions, I had visits scheduled at Gilchrist and Chiloquin on the same day. Unfortunately, due to scheduling constraints, they were hours apart. I hit Gilchrist first and finished early. I normally don’t eat breakfast, so I grabbed a second coffee in Crescent and started driving home.
I had thrown some fishing gear in the rental car out of habit, but I really had no intention of fishing. All of the rivers and streams were closed for the winter, and the few lakes were likely snowed in. Hope kept itself alive, and despite the unrealistic nature of my hopes, I let them persist.
As I approached Chemult on the drive back, I wondered what I’d do for two hours between when I’d arrive in Chiloquin and when I was scheduled to speak. I couldn’t stretch out lunch that long, and it didn’t make sense to drive back to Klamath. I debated it over and over and was undecided.
The exposed gravel on the Miller Lake Access Road just outside of Chemult was the bright idea I desperately needed. I braked hard and pulled off the road, seeing no snow on the gravel roadway, though it lined the shoulders in dirty gray walls. It hadn’t been the wettest winter, and it was late March, so I figured it would be worth a look.
The rental sedan was not the ideal car for the 12-mile washboard road in the best of times, but I couldn’t see snow, so I figured it was fine. About 15 minutes in, I hit snow. It was patchy and maybe 12 inches deep. I got out to inspect the texture and found it soft and slushy. There were two or three visible patches as I reached the peak altitude of that road, and none extended more than ten yards or so. I figured if I hit them going fast enough, I’d blast through.
For the first patch, I was right.
Second patch, too.
The third one was on a curve, and didn’t go quite as fast, which almost grabbed me, but I made it through nonetheless.
Another half dozen snow patches blocked my path, but I fishtailed and blasted right through them all on my way to the boat ramp, which, thanks to its heat-absorbing asphalt, was fairly clear. Equal parts impressed with myself and dumbfounded by my risky behavior, I drank in the beauty of the snow-framed mountain lake. It was beautiful.
The water was crystal clear and the fish spooky, but I did manage to catch a few small rainbows before the one-hour timer I’d set offered a welcome retreat to the warmth of the car.
Coming out through the pre-cut tracks was even easier, and the car pulled onto pavement without issue. I made it to Chiloquin with time to spare, and no one was the wiser of my little lunch break excursion apart from the faint odor of fish on my hands.
