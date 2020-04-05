Hope can come in many forms but one Klamath Falls bakery is breaking the mold when it comes to adjusting to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – and offering hope by the loaf to those who need it.
Mike and Sandy Connelly, co-owners of Green Blade Bakery in downtown Klamath Falls, on March 30 adjusted their menu – now called a Hope menu – to only breads as well as offering “hope loaves” for $1 to anyone in need. The business has two curbside pickup days for other regularly priced breads – Tuesday and Friday. Donations from within and outside the community have poured in to help support the bakery’s efforts, and a Go Fund Me page set up specifically to fund the “Hope loaves” project has blown away a $7,500 goal.
“You literally have financial hardship in this community that wasn’t there two months ago,” Mike said earlier this week in a phone interview.
“We’ve got ovens, we’ve got mixers, we’ve got some flour, we’ve got people who know how to make bread, and at the very least, you feed people.”
Mike said the name for the hope loaves came to him after receiving a donation from someone unaffiliated with the community who wanted to help the effort.
“The phrase just sort of popped into my head and it sounded right,” he said.
“In the last decade or so in this country, we’ve developed a real talent for fighting over pretty much anything, and so as this was playing out, I think at a certain point we have to turn the corner and just start taking care of each other and that is where the hope lies.”
Support for the project continues to overflow through the Go Fund Me page and through donations sent into the bakery.
“The people of this community – they like to solve problems,” Mike said.
“We’ve got a junky situation here. Nobody knows what’s going to happen … Either way, I think we have to tap into good old American ingenuity and try to keep each other together and viable and healthy and all that. You’ve got to kind of break out of your mold to do this.”
It’s not the first time the bakery has had to reevaluate how they would do business.
Green Blade has consistently adjusted to needs within the community, including expanding its hours last spring due to the request from the community.
Even before they started the business in the late 2000s, Mike and Sandy operated a 2,500 acre ranch in Klamath County, in which they had to switch gears amid the recession. The result was opening their bakery and becoming a Klamath Falls staple for young and old during the last 13 years.
“You don’t always ask for what comes your way, you know,” Mike said.
“Over the years, we kind of learned what I think is a hard lesson which is … that the challenges that come to you in your life can also be opportunities. They don’t feel that way but in our life, the stuff that we really value, personally, professionally, whatever, we look back and all of it – each time is a result of basically some disaster, you know, or hardship where you had to just take a good, hard look at what you were doing … and in the long run, that ends up being, you know, growth and progress.
“We are all in that situation right now where everything we thought worked is not working anymore,” he added.
“For us, what makes us feel useful and what makes us feel hope and not despair is making a difference where there’s hardship.”
Three sacks of flour
The project to make the loaves has a longer story, one that started a few weeks ago with three kinds of General Mills sample flour the bakery received from a distributor. The sacks were just sitting on the shelf at Green Blade Bakery, kind of getting in the way, Mike said.
The flour samples were good for baking, just not the kind Mike and Sandy Connelly normally used to bake the pastries and treats they’ve made at the downtown Klamath Falls bakery since they opened.
“We didn’t know what to do with it,” Mike said.
This was of course before restaurants and bars and bakeries closed their doors to indoor traffic in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the closure of businesses around town to indoor traffic, per Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in mid-March, changes to business as usual came swiftly. Green Blade Bakery reconfigured the lobby of the bakery so they could implement social distancing procedures for customers inside the building. They watched as friends in the restaurant businesses became unemployed or lost sales due to take-out only protocols.
Remember those sacks of flour? They were about to become very useful.
“I was just walking around trying to figure out how we might be able to support these people who were out of work, and at that point, it was just mostly dining room staff,” Mike said. “And I saw these sacks of flour, and I said, ‘Why don’t we make bread out of that?’ Just those three sacks would make quite a few loaves of bread. So that’s what we did.
“We just took that, came up with a formula that would use that flour and made a batch and just sort of announced that it was available,” he added.
At first they made $1 loaves – called hope loaves – available to those in the hospitality industry who had lost their jobs. At this point in time, the bakery was still open to indoor traffic, but with social distancing measures in place.
More changes were coming.
“The numbers just sort of got ugly and creepy, nationwide and in the state of Oregon, and even in our county (Klamath),” Mike said. “And we said we have to find another way to survive this, really ‘cause that’s where we’re at now is just sort of stay at a level where we can make it through and hopefully down the road, get back to normal.”
When the governor’s stay-at-home order was enacted and called for the closure of all sorts of other businesses, that only expanded the need for the hope loaves, he said.
“You had the market for this bread expand because all sorts of people were out of work, and increasingly we were just not feeling good about being open.”
So they closed to indoor traffic but continued to make hope loaves and developed their “Hope” menu, which includes the Native Sourdough sandwich loaf, 15-grain Batard loaf, and a limited supply of raisin bread (A full list of available breads for sale by order is available on Green Blade’s Facebook page).
Support overflows for hope loaf effort
Support continued to roll in for the hope loaf project.
“People were just even leaving money when they came through, when we were still open or mailing us money – people from all over, not just Klamath but people from different states and things like that,” Mike said. “So we thought, well, you know, if there’s going to increasingly be this need, then maybe we should put something together. More than anything else, we all just have to get creative here and come up with a new way to survive and to live.”
Mike emphasized the hope loaves are specifically for those undergoing hard times, but encouraged those with jobs and enough resources at this time to leave the opportunity open for those who really need it.
“We want it to go to people who need it,” he said.
Mike said he was like many who at first were unsure about the reaction to COVID-19.
“I was aware of our capacity to overreact to things so you kind of wait and watch,” Mike said.
“At a certain point, you could see that there was something serious going on,” he added.
In the meantime, the bakery is doing their level best to provide bread for the community. An order they took prior to closing the doors to traffic included a delivery to Klamath Hospice. They also made a tray of pastries for Sky Lakes Medical Center staff, which was picked up by an individual who acted as a courier for the medical center.
“How could we just sit there, when there’s something we can do to help?” he said.
The Connellys also created a Go Fund Me page that has blown past their recently extended goal of $7,500 to help them continue to make bread for those who need it. They have extended the goal from $5,000 for the Go Fund Me due to the continuing need to feed people, amid the extension of the stay-at-home order through April 30 enacted by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To order bread from Green Blade Bakery, call 541-591-3940. Hope loaves can also be picked up on regular pickup days.
To learn more and to donate toward Green Blades’ efforts, go online at www.gofundme.com and search “hope loaves.”