Sturgeon

Luke Ovgard poses with a shovelnose sturgeon he caught in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — So many places are poorly named. Take my hometown, Klamath Falls, for instance. The “falls” are a glorified rapid. When I stand at their base during average flow, the top of the “falls” are below my waist. Now, as an angler, I’m all for exaggerating a little bit, but this is a stretch by any means. Given my origins, it’s nice to see a city that lives up to its namesake water feature, like Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Though fans of the heavy metal band originating in Bakersfield, Calif., might disagree, Cedar Rapids is the real “Corn Capital” of the world; the Midwestern city processes more corn than any other city on earth. Nestled on the Cedar River, the rapids are popular with rafters, kayakers and anglers alike, thanks to the Class II and III whitewater (well, brownwater) that bestowed Cedar Rapids with its apropos name.

