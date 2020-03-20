Marcia Pistone, 72, and Richard Rosco, 86, have prayed the Rosary numerous times in their lives, but on Thursday, it felt a bit different to say the least.
The friends walked down the steps of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Klamath Falls around 1 p.m., following a gathering at the church that met to pray together at the direction of Pope Francis in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gathering was one of many around the world.
“We’re all praying with the Pope all over the world at the same time for the same cause,” Pistone said.
When asked what it was like to gather with others to pray for the nation, her voice crumbled, as she said it was an “emotional” gathering.
Pistone lost her husband in November and had already been navigating that loss prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sacred Heart has canceled all masses, Parish activities, and communion services and is now offering services online.
“We’ll do a lot of virtual hugging,” Pistone said.
“Reach out to someone,” she added.
Church gatherings have also been canceled at Evangelical churches around the Basin, including Klamath Christian Church, a Four Square Church, and Calvary Chapel.
Both churches are offering church services via their Facebook Live online at their regular service times on Wednesday and/or Sunday. Staff are also available by phone to help in a time of need.
Pastor Russ King, of Calvary Chapel Klamath Falls, shared a video message Wednesday night with members of his congregation from his home.
“The church building isn’t the church,” King said.
“It’s times like these that remind us this is the church,” he added, referencing the members that make up what’s known as the body of Christ.
“We need to be focused on that mentality.”
KCC Pastor Scott Hines shared a message with his congregation on the church’s Facebook page on Wednesday about the church’s continued assistance to those in need amid the cancellation of all in-person church gatherings.
“While our building is currently closed for walk-in appointments during the week, our staff is ready to respond to your requests and questions during this crisis,” Hines said in the video message. “Assistance is available and appointments are still being scheduled. If you need assistance or wish to contact our staff and pastors during the closure, contact us via the website contact form.”
For more information about services provided by KCC, contact the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., at 541-882-4646.
To reach Calvary Chapel Klamath Falls, call 541-884-9556.
To learn more about what is available for Catholic parishioners at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, go online at www.sacredheartkf.org