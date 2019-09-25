Chemicals recently found to be harmful to humans and the environment have been found at high levels at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
The chemicals, called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in the United States since the 1940s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Due to their widespread use and persistence in the environment, most people in the United States have been exposed to PFAS,” The EPA PFAS action plan states. The plan was released in February 2019.
The EPA has determined that the chemicals don’t break down in the human body or in the environment and can accumulate over time.
Research has found that PFAS can cause cancer, low infant birth weights and thyroid hormone disruption. The chemicals can also affect the immune system, according to the EPA.
The chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products, due to their ability to form a coating that is resistant to both water and oil. They have been used in coating pans, food wrappings, carpets, chrome plating and in the foam used to fight fires.
Fire-suppressant foam
The fire-suppressant foam is a major source of PFAS contamination at military bases where the foam has been commonly used to extinguish petroleum fires since the 1970s. The Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field is one of these bases.
“The initial investigation at Kingsley Field determined that PFOS/PFOA compounds were present in the soil, groundwater, surface water, and sediment of preselected areas on base,” wrote Public Affairs Officer Major Nikki Jackson in correspondence with H&N.
PFOS and PFOA are specific chemicals that fall under the PFAS umbrella.
A June 2018 ProPublica report states that more than 600 military sites in the U.S. used foam containing PFAS, and 126 drinking water systems on or near military bases were also contaminated.
ProPublica’s report also revealed that the CDC’s threshold for harm from some PFAS chemicals is up to 10 times lower than the EPA’s “safe threshold,” which is 70 nanograms per liter (ng/L).
Major Jackson said the levels detected at Kingsley field are between 520 ng/L to 69,700 ng/L. This means in some locations on the base the level of PFAS is over 995 times the EPA’s “safe threshold.”
Jackson said the levels of PFAS at Kingsley are not out of place among military bases that have been tested.
Drinking water safe
“The drinking water on Kingsley Field is safe and is fed from the City of Klamath Falls. They [The Air National Guard] have sampled and tested the water at the wellhead and found it clear of the PFOS/PFOA contamination,” Major Jackson wrote.
She said a remedial investigation into the chemicals will soon be started, but the exact date has not yet been determined.
“The Air Force is taking aggressive measures to reduce the risk of mission-related PFOS/PFOA contamination to drinking water sources,” she wrote.
Jackson said the Air force ceased use of the foam containing PFAS in 2016, switching instead to a similar foam that does not contain the harmful chemicals.
Although the water on the base has been deemed safe, the impact the chemicals could have on the environment it still unknown.
“Ecological risks are of great concern to many stakeholders due to the widespread distribution and persistence of PFAS in the environment and the wide variety of PFAS chemicals for which environmental fate and transport is currently uncharacterized,” the EPA action plan states.
Contamination spread
It is unknown if the contamination has spread beyond the areas tested at Kingsley Field.
“Further testing will need to be conducted to determine if the contamination has spread beyond those sites tested as part of the site inspection. We are currently working with our community partners and the National Guard Bureau to address this issue by formulating a local plan of action,” Major Jackson wrote.
According to OPB reports, the chemicals have been found at two sites in Northeast Portland, raising concern for the safety of the drinking water, although officials maintain that the water is safe in Portland.
The chemicals have been found in drinking water in several locations in Washington state, even forcing some families to stop using their wells.