Hidden Valley High School’s baseball team continued its winning streak Monday against Mazama High School in a double header. The Mustangs took the first game 24-1, and the second 9-1 at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
The day’s first game started easy with Hidden Valley scoring three runs in the first and Mazama nearing the home plate but striking out before they could.
An explosion of runs occurred for the Mustangs in the second inning with 13. They continued this scoring trend throughout the game but with fewer runs.
In order to combat Hidden Valley connecting with the ball, Mazama switched out pitchers four times. Hidden Valley only went through three.
Mazama finally answered in the third with a single run preventing a clean sheet.
After eating and refueling in between games, Mazama entered the second game more vocal and stronger support with each other. Their enthusiasm did help slow down the Mustangs role, but the away team still won.