The No. 9 Henley Hornets' stellar fall campaign ended Friday night in Coos Bay with a 42-7 defeat courtesy of No. 1 Marshfield (13-0).
The 4A quarterfinal loss was the Hornets' second of the season. It snapped a five-game winning streak that Henley (9-2) carried on from their October 1 loss to Mazama.
A typically potent Hornets' offense was bottled up by the Marshfield machine which had on average only allowed opponents 11.9 points per game coming into Friday. The Pirates also came in averaging 46.2 points per game and are one of two 4A schools to actually beat Mazama this season.
By halftime, Marshfield held a 35-0 lead and would score again in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, multiple Henley seniors put up some memorable parting plays. Senior defensive back Colby Schols started the quarter by forcing and recovering a fumble.
In their last possession of the game, the Hornets strung together a four-play, 69-yard touchdown drive.
Senior running back Garrett Northcutt got the drive started with a nice chunk run into Marshfield territory. Fellow senior back Tulson Higgins then took a hand off and worked through a nice run that ended at the Pirates' 3-yard-line. On the next play, Northcutt would take the ball in for the score.
Henley will graduate 16 seniors off a roster that, outside of rival Mazama, largely dominated the Skyline Conference. They ended the regular season with a gritty 10-7 win over Hidden Valley and brought that success into the first round of the playoffs, defeating a strong Tillamook side 35-14.