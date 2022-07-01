Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart announced the signing of all-state outfielder Malia Mick to a letter of intent for the 2023 season.
“I am excited to sign another local standout in Malia Mick and add another talented player to our roster this fall,” Stewart said. “Malia will be a nice addition to our outfield in the coming years as she has a plus arm and hits from the left side for both power and average.”
Mick will join a family legacy with the Lady Owls as her mom, Brenda, was an All-America pitcher in 1997, leading Tech to the NAIA National Tournament; her dad, Bobby, is one of Stewart’s assistants on the squad; while sister, Kaila, is OIT’s starting shortstop and a two-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection.
A three-year letterwinner at Henley High, Mick was a part of the Class 4A state runner-up squad in 2019. Following a missed season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outfielder earned All-Skyline Conference and 4A All-State honors in a shortened junior season.
This spring, Mick hit .462 with 12 doubles, three triples, six homers and 38 RBI, adding 12 stolen bases, helping the Hornets win the Skyline Conference title and advance to the state quarterfinals.
“With COVID protocols cancelling her sophomore season in 2020 and causing a shortened junior season in 2021, Malia put up some great numbers in her senior campaign this past spring,” Stewart said. “We are thrilled that she chose to continue her softball career and pursue her education at Oregon Tech.”
Mick plans to major in bio-health sciences.
The Lady Owls are coming off a 50-13 season, winning their second straight CCC regular season and tournament titles, advancing to their third straight NAIA Softball World Series.