Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000.
Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in the high jump and helped the Hornets to a second-place finish in the Class 4A track and field championships.
He also won Skyline Conference honors in both soccer and basketball, and played baseball as a freshman.
Mazama’s Kennedy Lease, meanwhile, helped her softball team to a top 16 finish in the Class 4A championships after a career in which she also was a standout in soccer and basketball.
Their scholarships mark the start of the sixth decade of awards made in honor of former Klamath Union and Oregon State standout Mike Keck, whose life ended in an automobile accident on the way to an OSU basketball game in Reno, Nevada.
Hayes’ win marks the fifth time in the past six years someone from Henley has received a Keck Scholarship. He sports a 3.37 grade-point average.
Lease pulled off something neither of her older sisters were able to do, and she will graduate with a 3.93 GPA.
“I have known Eli for the last six years as a coach, mentor through his senior project and family friend,” Josh Modin wrote in his letter of recommendation for Hayes. “From these experiences, I can say with confidence Eli is a dedicated student-athlete who leads others by setting a strong example with his effort and intensity, both in the classroom and in the sports arena.”
In addition to his state track and field titles, Hayes also was named Skyline Conference boys basketball Player of the Year as a senior.
“Beyond his physical talent and personal awards Eli has won through the years, I believe it its his leadership qualities that separate him from his peers,” former Henley softball coach Bobby Mick wrote.
“Eli is a naturally quiet individual who has led his teams by example. When his coaches speak of him, they all say the same thing: ‘Eli is our leader and what makes us go.’”
Henley’s Andrew Edwards and Crosspoint Christian’s Jacob Cross were the runners-up for the boys award.
Like Hayes, Lease has a lengthy list of school and outside activities on her resume, and served a student body president this past year.
“One of the most impressive qualities about Kennedy is her determination to work hard to achieve her goals,” Mazama science teacher Clint Radford wrote in his letter of recommendation for Lease.
“From student government, being an accomplished three-sport athlete, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America, to name a few, she is not only involved, she has taken a leadership role in most of them.
“Whatever her role, she gets things done.”
Radford noted that Lease recently was named the first Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Award.
“Kennedy is a perfectionist in nature and strives for the absolute best,” Jennifer Ojeda wrote in her letter of recommendation for Lease. “She has a true desire to learn and has high expectations for herself … she is willing to put in the additional hours to study or do whatever it takes to achieve the level she expects of herself.”
Henley’s Ryane Mattox and Klamath Union’s Cassidy Mahan were the runners-up for the girls award.