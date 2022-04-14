Malia Mick tripled, homered and drove in five runs as the Henley girls softball won its Skyline Conference opener Thursday, defeating host Hidden Valley 16-7 in Grants Pass.

It was the first victory of the season for the Hornets, who went 0-9 in nonconference play.

Elizabeth Powell was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI and Lily Fitzpatrick went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBI.

Annie Campos struck out 11 in the complete-game victory.

Baseball

Hidden Valley 8, Henley 3: The Mustangs (12-0 overall), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, defeated the visiting Hornets (8-5) in the Skyline Conference opener for both teams.

Leo Ahalt and Tyler Harper each had a double and an RBI for the Hornets, ranked seventh.

Tags

Recommended for you