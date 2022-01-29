Henley wrestlers powered their way to a Skyline Conference title in a five-team duals meet hosted by the Hornets on Saturday.
The Hornets largely shredded through their competition, winning 77 percent of their matches and piled up a meet-high 27 pins on their way to a first-place finish.
“Man, they really brought it,” said Head Coach Robert Rodriguez. “They really brought it. They wanted that championship.”
In the duals format, all five teams faced each other in a head-to-head style. When two teams faced each other, they’d compete in 14 different bouts between individual wrestlers at varying weight classes. If a wrestler won a match, they’d score points for their team. The team with the most points won the head-to-head.
On their way to first place, Henley defeated Phoenix 66-17, then Hidden Valley 60-18 and Klamath Union 62-15. In what turned out to be a de-facto meet championship face-off, Henley — who were voted No. 7 in 4A in the latest coaches’ poll — faced rival Mazama, who were voted No. 9 in the same poll.
Before facing Henley, the Mazama Vikings downed Hidden Valley 51-22, Klamath Union 48-32 and Phoenix 78-6.
The Hornets pinned the Viks eight times and also tacked on a pair of decision wins to capture a 54-23 victory.
After Henley won the first four matches by pin, Mazama’s Treyce Horton got the Vikings on the board with a win in the 132-pound class.
The Viks appeared to have a potential path to victory in the middleweight categories when Mazama’s Jacob Stacey led Henley’s Jaxon Mengis 10-4 at the end of the first round of their bout. However, Mengis managed to turn the tables in round two and secure a win-by-pin while trailing in points.
Henley wrestlers would go on to win five of the next eight matches — including a 195-pound rematch between the Hornets’ Matthew McCoy and Mazama’s Tyson Van Gastel.
The pair met a few weeks ago in the Mazama-hosted High Desert Classic where Van Gastel defeated McCoy by decision. But on Saturday, McCoy repaid Van Gastel with a 12-8 decision win of his own, holding the line in a final round where Van Gastel was rapidly making up ground in the points department.
Klamath Union fell to fourth place at the meet after falling to Hidden Valley in a tightly contested, 46-36 battle for third place.
The Pelicans though weren’t without highlights. With less than 40 seconds to go in the opening round of his bout against Henley’s Michael Elwood, KU’s Esteban Gonzales Hernandez trailed 5-1. However, Hernandez ended the round with a reversal and nearfall to tie the match before securing a come-from-behind win in the second round.
Mazama’s Savien Burk tied Hidden Valley’s Owen Smith for most pins at the meet. Both Smith and the senior Burk recorded four total pins.
Two wrestlers also recorded pins in less than 30 seconds. Mazama’s 113-pound Hadyn Burk defeated Hidden Valley’s Patrick Ainsworth in 23 seconds, while Henley’s Emma Poe secured a 26-second victory against Klamath Union’s John Potter in a 106-pound matchup.
Before Henley can even think about state championships, they’ll first have to find success at the upcoming district meet at Klamath Union on Feb. 12.
“The next mountain is the district championships,” Rodriguez said. “Of course with the districts, you add a couple more schools into the mix, but I think the way these kids are wrestling, they can bring it home.”