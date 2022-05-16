If the Skyline Conference schedule-makers were looking to maximize the drama in the baseball and softball races this season, they succeeded.
Henley High hosted Mazama in doubleheaders in both sports Saturday afternoon, with conference titles on the line.
And it finished in a split.
The Vikings' baseball team swept the Hornets 10-5 and 12-10 to finish in a first-place tie with Hidden Valley.
The Hornets' softball team won the opener 14-13 to wrap up the title, with the second-place Vikings taking the second game 8-4 - Henley's lone conference loss of the season.
“We feel we have been playing pretty good for the past two or three weeks, we feel there are still areas we can continue to improve on before playoffs,” Henley coach Brian Stock said.
The Hornets (14-11 overall, 14-1 Skyline) overcame a 12-6 deficit in the opener, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Anna Harper had the key hit, a two-run homer.
Ashlyn Sreniawski hit a two-run homer in the second inning and added a two-run single in the decisive sixth. Teammate Elizabeth Powell was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs.
Mazama's Kennedy Lease went 3 for 4 with two doubles, scored four times and drove in three runs.
The Hornets won the Skyline championship after going 0-10 in non-conference play.
“I am very impressed with the overall resiliency of the girls on this team,” Stock said, “We have some senior leaders that were able to stay positive and not let other get sidetracked with our ultimate goals.”
Mazama (17-7, 13-2) got a three-run homer in the first inning of the second game by Maggie Pizano to take a 4-0 lead.
Though the Hornets scored four times in the bottom of the first to tie it, the Vikings added single runs in the third through sixth innings to pull away.
“I was very proud of how the team overcame the adversity of losing Game 1 to come back and win Game 2,” said Mazama's Todd Nickerson, who coached his 500th career game in the opener. “This was the seniors' first time beating Henley on their diamond, we could have packed it in but we didn’t.”
Harper and Powell each went 2 for 4 with a homer for the Hornets.
Next up is the playoffs for both teams.
“The playoffs are something we aspire to each year. We played good softball in all aspects on Saturday and hope to carry that momentum forward," Nickerson said. "The team that plays the best that day moves forward in the playoffs.”
Mazama broke a three-way tie for the Skyline baseball lead by defeating Henley 5-4 last Wednesday.
The Vikings (17-8, 13-2) kept pace with Hidden Valley by sweeping Saturday's doubleheader.
Zeke Heaton went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener, with Marcus Ulloa-Ford and Skyler Doss combining to allow just one earned run. Henley's Hunter Schwenk hit two home runs and drove in three.
In the second game, Brody Hubble went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. His two-run single was the key hit in a three-run seventh inning as the Vikings snapped a 9-9 tie. Kaiden Bolanos hit two doubles and Ulloa-Ford went 3 for 4 with a double.
“We went out there with our best guys, it is no secret that our pitchers are going to go out there and throw strikes,” Mazama coach Pete Whisler said. “Kids put up a battle at the end, we have things we need to clean up, but we will be ready for postseason.”