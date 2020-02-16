PHOENIX — Henley pulled away from Phoenix in the second period and went on to a 57-38 Skyline Conference girls basketball victory Friday.
Raigan Loney turned in one of her best games and finished with 22 points, six steals and four assists. Alex Sharp added 11 points and six rebounds for the Hornets, while Carli Moore finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Josie Bolstad scored 15 points for the host Pirates.
Mazama 54, North Valley 33
MERLIN — A 20-4 first-period effort powered Mazama to a 54-33 Skyline Conference girls basketball victory at North Valley Friday.
Averie Romander scored 12 points, had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings, who took a 29-10 halftime lead. Kennedy Lease added 10 points and three rebounds for Mazama, while Chelsea Gilmore finished with seven rebounds, and Mercedes Charkins seven steals and five rebounds.
Lost River 55, Rogue River 27
MERRILL — Lost River blanked Rogue River in the second period Friday, took a 33-7 halftime lead and went on to a 55-27 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory.
Michaela McAuliffe and Ashleigh Taylor both scored 11 points for the Raiders, while Daniela Duran finished with 10 and Angela Taylor came up a point shy of double figures.
For Rogue River, Alyssa Sizemore scored 10 points.
Bonanza 60, Butte Falls 38
BONANZA — Bonanza outscored Butte Falls in all four quarters Friday as the Antlers rolled to a 60-38 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory.
Jada Gallagher claimed game-scoring honors with 16 Bonanza points, while Jaycie Schooler added 11. Star Garcia picked up nine steals, six rebounds and three assists to go with her six points in the victory. Schooler also had three assists.