PHOENIX — Henley snapped a tie with a 10-2 effort in the second period on the way to a 50-39 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory at Phoenix Friday.
The teams had been tied at 11-11 before the Hornets started to pull away.
Matthew Neubert scored 13 points, and Darius Hall finished with 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Seth Howe also had seven rebounds, while Joe Northcutt scored 10 points.
The win allowed Henley to stay tied for first in the league with a 5-2 record.
North Valley 60, Mazama 51
MERLIN — North Valley went 10-for-11 at the free-throw line in the fourth period Friday, and used the effort to claim a 60-51 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory over Mazama. The Knights were 16-of-19 at the line for the game.
Mazama netted 4-of-7 free throws.
Cole Brosterhous took game scoring honors with 20 Mazama points,while Reggie McEachran and Steven Luna also scored in double figures.
Dylan Neufeld and Lincoln Kilborn both scored 16 points for North Valley.
Lost River 90, Rogue River 53
MERRILL — Lost River took a 24-10 first-period lead on the way to a 90-53 Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory over Rogue River Friday.
The Raiders outscored their visitor in all four periods, and sealed the win with a 30-point outburst in the fourth quarter.
Junior Pena finished with 20, Aiden McAuliffe 19, Carston Hartman 15 and Jimmy Lyman 10 in a game in which 10 different Lost River players scored.
Diego Agosto scored 22 points, and Garren Decker 19, for Rogue River.
North Lake 37, Central Christian 18
REDMOND — North Lake began to pull away from Central Christian in the second period Friday and the Cowboys went on to a 37-18 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory.
Silas Roth scored 14 points, and Tyce Grassman 10. Roth completed a double-double effort with 10 rebounds, while Brad Rafini had eight caroms.
The win came one night after North Lake had dropped a 68-41 decision to Trinity Lutheran.
Late Thursday Games
Trinity Lutheran 62, Hosanna Christian 34
Trinity Lutheran limited Hosanna Christian to a single point in the third quarter Thursday in the Saints 62-34 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory at Tony Bush Court.
The Saints held a 29-16 edge at halftime.
Beau Baley led Hosanna Christian with eight points.