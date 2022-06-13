Henley High graduation 2022

Henley High seniors toss their caps into the air during commencement ceremonies Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

 Marcia Schlottmann/Special to the Herald & News

More than 125 graduates turned their tassels and celebrated during Henley High School's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony June 12 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center.

