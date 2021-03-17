A 2018 Henley High graduate is rising through the ranks of student leadership ranks at Oregon State University in Corvallis, a campus with more than 35,000 students.
Dhru Patel, 21, now a third-year student at OSU, was elected as student body president in mid-February and started the transition as president-elect last week. He will take the position of student body president officially on June 1. Dhru is the son of Raj and Dharmishtha Patel, of Klamath Falls.
Patel was elected through a virtual campaign in which he and running mate Dylan Perfect earned more than 70% of the vote.
“The journey to this position was a lot of work,” Patel told Herald and News on Tuesday. “I’m excited to actually start doing work on behalf of the Oregon State students now.”
Dhru and members of his student campaign team connected — virtually — to students from all walks of life. All candidates were unable to meet voters in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Running a campaign completely virtual was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” he said. “It was a lot of campaigning in a very short duration,” he said, noting a 14-day timeline.
But he said virtual campaigning had some benefits, and he used social media and online events to connect with different demographics of Oregon State students.
Patel and his campaign team had virtual meetings with more than 80 organizations on campus. He also focused efforts to reach the large network he already had at the university, especially through his time serving as a teaching and program assistant, and as the first point of contract for incoming students to OSU’s College of Business.
“Being in that role kind of helped me network with a lot of students that are sophomores and juniors now which was really beneficial,” he said.
Advocacy and access
Now that he officially has the title, Patel said he has an opportunity to dig into the priorities he ran on, such as formulating a pandemic recovery plan for OSU students and advocating at the state level for students from underrepresented groups.
“The cost of higher education continues to rise even as we go through a pandemic, so that’s one of the main things that we wanted to kind of attack on a variety of different levels,” he said. “(The state funding) pot has been cut significantly through the past several years, so (I’m) making sure there’s a focus and emphasis on the necessity of that.”
As president-elect, Patel will have discretion over the use of $26 million in student fees at Oregon State and help direct those funds to critical services for students, including those suffering with food and housing insecurity.
Patel said he will also work with the OSU Foundation to create relationships with donors and ensure the money donated to the university is helping to lessen tuition costs.
Making sure that there are social climate and racial justice initiatives put into place on the campus is also a priority for Patel.
He also plans to continue OSU’s efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, which is currently included in an agreement between the student body and the OSU Board of Trustees. Patel wants to ensure the campus is on the right path to achieve that goal, even though he plans to graduate in 2022.
Another priority is ensuring equal access to opportunities on campus, and providing resources for students in underrepresented groups, with a focus on keeping those students on campus.
Roots in Klamath Falls
A first-in-his-family college student himself, Patel said it’s important to him to ensure students like him have the resources they need to succeed. He believes growing up in the Klamath Falls area set him up with a solid foundation, and it’s where he fell in love with learning.
But he said not everyone in his hometown had access to the same opportunities.
“I saw a lot of my peers not have the resources or the availability per se to pursue higher education and so that’s something that I have chiefly been focused on is making sure that there are avenues available for students that come from low socio-economic status to go to pursue higher education opportunities,” he said. “That’s been the focus of me serving.”
While at Henley, Patel served at the state level for Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA, for three years. In his sophomore year, he also ran for president of the national DECA organization, which has 250,000 members. Though he lost the national campaign, Patel said he learned plenty from that experience.
“It really gave me kind of insight into what my ‘Why?’ was,” Patel said. “Even though I didn’t win the election and lost marginally, I came away really having an understanding of what I wanted to do with my career and what my leadership pathway would look like through college.”
Andrea Gray, vice principal at Henley High and a former English teacher, recalls helping Patel with public speaking as he prepared to run for state DECA offices. She watched him develop confidence in his time with the student organization.
“I’m not surprised to hear that he won the office of president (in Corvallis),” Gray said. “One of the things that we strive for here is producing the kinds of citizens and people that we would always be proud to say they came from Henley, and Dhru’s a perfect example.”
Patel’s goals after graduation will likely take him even further in his quest to spur positive change.
Sights set on Harvard, life of service
Patel is majoring in international business and political science: pre-law. He currently has a 4.0 GPA and plans apply to Harvard Law School next spring.
Patel would like to become an attorney and eventually open up law practices in low income areas where he can provide legal services for those most in need.
“Being able to provide a service where it’s accessible by individuals who need it is something that’s very important to me,” he said.
While Patel is reaching new heights outside of Klamath Falls, he said he’ll always have a connection to the community where he was born and raised. There is a DECA scholarship in his name at Henley High. He also wants to eventually add another annual scholarship targeted for students who may not have financial access to higher education.
“I think that’s one of the most important things, just giving back,” Patel said. “Especially to the community that kind of helped me get to where I am.”
Patel encourages students in Klamath Falls to not shy away from opportunities even though they are growing up in a smaller town.
One of his favorite quotes about reaching for your goals is from actor Will Smith: “The best things in life just live a foot outside of your comfort zone.”
“I’ve really taken that and ran with it since I’ve been in high school,” Patel said.
He has found that when you accomplish a goal, you can make a lot of tangible change and gain a lot of experience. And if you don’t accomplish it, Patel said plenty can be learned in the process.
“It’s proved true for me and so I really do encourage students to pursue these leadership opportunities,” Patel said.